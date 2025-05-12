"How about a comeback" — Fans react as Resident Playbook's HI-BOYZ joins Lovely Runner's Eclipse as only fictional groups to debut on MelOn Top 100

Resident Playbook's HI-BOYZ became the second fictional music group to enter the MelOn Top 100 chart, following Lovely Runner band Eclipse, sending waves of excitement among K-drama fans. On May 11, 2025, TXT dropped the When the Day Comes OST on major music service platforms across the globe. Notably, the song served as the debut song by the fictional K-pop boy group HI-BOYZ.

One of the main characters of Resident Playbook, Um Jae-il, along with TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin, was a part of the group before it disbanded in the drama. Apart from the fictional status of the song, When the Day Comes has gained appreciation from listeners across South Korea. This was observed when the HI-BOYZ track entered the MelOn Top 100 chart, where When the Day Comes ranked 88 on May 12, 2025.

However, HI-BOYZ is not the first fictional band to have a huge fan following in reality. In 2024, Lovely Runner band Eclipse had Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), Baek In-hyuk (N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub), and two other members in the band. Their hit tracks Sudden Shower and Run Run, sung by Byeon Woo-seok, entered the chart last year.

Watching HI-BOYZ achieve success following the disbandment in the drama, Resident Playbook and Lovely Runner viewers turned to social media to celebrate while sharing hilarious reactions. Fans also shared their desire to see the group's comeback and a collaboration with Eclipse.

"it's always the fictional group ✨ Hi-Boyz 🤝 Eclipse truly deserved💯❤️ how about a comeback and a collab with Eclipse🤧," a fan said on X.

Similar reactions were shared by others as well.

"so when the day comes collab with sudden shower?" a fan added.

"i was gonna say "now collab" but then i remembered hi boyz aren't even a band anymore..." a user stated.

Many Resident Playbook and Lovely Runner fans expressed their love for the two fictional music groups.

"LMAOOO, these fictional groups istg😭😭, but their songs are BANGER!" a fan commented.

"that's my fictional band and fictional boy group🥳, " another fan commented.

"when the day comes x run run collab stage NOWWWW," a netizen said.

Some K-drama fans also joked that the two groups should be nominated against each other for a Daesang grand prize award.

"My two favs together entered MelOn top 100 Hi-Boyz and ECLIPSE🙈," a user stated.

"if you don't Stan hi-boyz & eclipse what are you doing with your life," a fan wrote.

"HI-BOYZ - ECLIPSE DAESANG BATTLE LET'S GO," a netizen mentioned.

Resident Playbook's HI-BOYZ and Lovely Runner's Eclipse: chat rankings, streams, and more

Resident Playbook's OST, When the Day Comes, received love from fans and listeners. TXT fans have kept a record of the song's rank on different music charts, including MelOn, Bugs, Genie, and more. Notably, they have shared the updates under the fictional boy group HI-BOYZ's name on social media platforms.

The song ranked number 20 on the MelOn Hot 100 charts, which track the real-time rankings as per the trend. Meanwhile, it jumped 20 spots higher, ranking number 50 on Bugs on May 12. It climbed 29 spots, placing itself at 74 on Genie. Notably, it marked a new peak on FLO by ranking at 60.

On the other hand, Eclipse from Lovely Runner took over international charts with Sudden Shower ranking 199 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and 76 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. Notably, it made history as the first band in a fictional scenario from a South Korean drama to debut on the Billboard charts. Sudden Shower, sung by Byeon Woo-seok, amassed more than 103 million plays on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Fans may catch up with tvN dramas, including the ongoing medical drama Resident Playbook and the 2024 hit rom-com Lovely Runner, on Netflix.

