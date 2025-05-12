Resident Playbook episode 10 recap: Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won's secret romance at hospital begins

Resident Playbook episode 10, starring Go Youn-jung, Jung Joon-won, and more, aired on tvN and Netflix. Resident Playbook showcases the stories of four residents who face daily challenges and new hurdles. Eventually overcoming the issues to become better doctors.

In Resident Playbook episode 10, Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won decided to keep their relationship a secret. When Oh Joo-young asked if she was seeing someone, Oh Yi-young replied that it was someone from the hospital. Oh Joo-young was surprised and confirmed that Oh Yi-young was serious when she mentioned marriage. However, Oh Yi-young eventually lied that she was just joking.

Later, Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won almost got caught at the hospital by Min Eun-won, but they were quick to hide it. By the end of Resident Playbook episode 10, Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) saw Ku Do-won and Oh Yi-young walking the corridor, hand in hand. It is unclear whether he identified them due to the darkness.

Resident Playbook episode 10 recap: Oh Yi-young meets Lee Ik-jun

In episode 10 of Resident Playbook, Oh Yi-young saw a patient pass away due to excessive blood loss, and the doctors were unable to save her. She even had a nightmare about the same.

Meanwhile, Oh Yi-young worked with Professor Seo, who was in a war against Pro Kong, who had Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) under her. Due to their conflicts, Oh Yi-young and Pyo Nam-kyung clashed very often. They discussed their issues about the professors with each other but eventually ended up fighting.

On the other hand, Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji) was on GYN duties. However, she completed her work, and instead of signing off, she volunteered to watch an OB surgery. Professor Jo seemed happy to hear that she genuinely wanted to observe a surgery, but as soon as he heard it was OB and not GYN, he got irritated. Although he didn't express it directly to Kim Sa-bi, he was angry.

Professor Jo yelled at Kim Sa-bi in front of everyone for a mistake she didn't do, and Professor Ryu saw it. Kim Sa-bi could not say that it wasn't her fault out of fear. Furthermore, Professor Jo didn't express his anger at the resident of another department and even said that it was alright. Professor Ryu saw Kim Sa-bi getting disheartened and told her she wasn't at fault and treated her to coffee.

As Resident Playbook episode 10 progressed, Professor Jo raised his voice at Kim Sa-bi, saying she wouldn't have made the same mistake if it was OB and asking why she was taking her salary so well if she did not want to do the work properly. However, Professor Ryu called him out for his behavior and Kim Sa-bi started to admire Professor Ryu following the incident.

On the other hand, Oh Yi-young and Pyo Nam-kyung were running behind schedule as they had to fight against each other for operation theaters, hospital beds, ultrasounds, and more due to the professors' conflict. Ku Do-won asked them about the delay and told them to finish everything before signing off.

Soon, they receive a call from the ER about a patient bleeding excessively. They were shocked seeing the amount of blood, and Pyo Nam-kyung froze. Oh yi-young gathered herself and started moving.

They learn that the patient had a liver transplant history, but they couldn't run the tests. Lee Ik-jun (Cho Jung-seok) happened to be there, and being a general surgeon, he stepped in to check the patient. He gave a green signal to Oh Yi-young and Pyo Nam-kyung for a C-section surgery.

Reaching the OR, Professor Seo arrived shortly after them, but they were too scared to join in. Professor Kong also appeared and joined Seo. Since Oh and Pyo were too shocked, the professors started the surgery. The two residents who were too shocked also started assisting them.

Later in Resident Playbook episode 10, after the surgery, Oh Yi-young and Pyo Nam-kyung began working on the charts as per Ku Do-won's suggestion. As the two asked for more time, Ku Do-won said he would do the rest of the work for them. Since he saw them struggle and overcome their fears in this operation, it was a reward for them.

Towards the end of Resident Playbook episode 10, Um Jae-il suggested to Kim Sa-bi that they go to a quieter place and have snacks. He said that if they eat in front of Oh Yi-young and Pyo Nam-kyung, they would fight again and would be too embarrassed to patch up.

Additionally, there were snacks only for two people, so Kim Sa-bi agreed. When they heard Choi Seong-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) and Lee Ik-jun strolling in the outpatient area at night. They immediately hid from them, and Kim Sa-bi asked him why they were hiding if they had not done anything wrong. Um Jae-il also wondered why, and Kim Sa-bi recalled that he asked her to do so.

Besides them, Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won were also hiding and trying to keep their relationship a secret. They came out once the Hospital Playlist pair was gone, but despite their efforts, Um Jae-il saw them.

Fans may watch Resident Playbook episode 10 on Netflix and TVING.

