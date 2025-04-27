Resident Playbook episode 5 recap: Did Ku Do-won accept Oh Yi-young's feelings?

Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, and Kang You-seok, dropped episode 5 on April 26, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. Resident Playbook portrays the tale of Jongno Yulje Center's inexperienced first-year residents. Four residents work together, gain knowledge, and face new hurdles at the hospital daily. They eventually overcome their problems to transform into wise doctors.

In episode 5 of Resident Playbook, Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) and Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) reached their apartment building together. By the time it passed midnight, Oh Yi-young told Ku Do-won that it was her birthday. Ku Do-won cracked a silly joke about her name and birth date.

He then wished Oh Yi-young a happy birthday and agreed to fulfill her wish to say yes to everything she says until they reach the 14th floor. First, Oh Yi-young asked him to grab a meal with her, and he suggested that his brother and Oh Yi-young's sister could also join in. She asked to watch a movie with him, and he suggested they could set up Netflix in their living room.

She then mustered up her courage and asked him if she could like him. Ku Do-won said yes, and as they reached the floor, he went outside to say that if she wanted to turn their relationship awkward.

In Resident Playbook episode 5, Ku Do-won turned Oh Yi-young down on her birthday while seeming to avoid her at the hospital.

Resident Playbook ep 5 recap: Oh Yi-young faces past trauma in encounter with a patient’s child

At the beginning of Resident Playbook 5, Oh Yi-young recollected memories from the previous night's team dinner, where she was drunk. She remembered that she revealed the names residents use to address the professors behind their backs. Professor Seo acted all cool about it, but deep inside, she held a grudge and gave her extra assignments.

Meanwhile, Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) called in Min Eun-won to confirm the results of a patient's endoscopy test. He misjudged it for a tumor, but it turned out to be just stool, and he got yelled at by Min Eun-won. On the other hand, Kim Sa-bi assisted Professor Ryu Jae-hwi (Lee Chang-hoon).

While discussing a case, Ryu Jae-hwi mentioned that doctors who like obstetrics usually find gynecology boring. Kim Sa-bi agreed with him in the flow of the conversation. However, she also agreed to do her best to assist him in the surgery.

As the day progressed, Oh Yi-young had to skip lunch with fellow residents because an intern refused to do trivial tasks. Oh, Yi-young could not hold back her anger and asked him to get lost in front of a patient. Ku Do-won saw this happening and spoke to Oh Yi-young in private about her behavior.

She showed her fury in front of him as well, but swiftly realized her mistake. Before her birthday, she met Ku Do-won in their building and told him she had apologized to the intern. When Ku Do-won admitted he raised his voice at her, she acknowledged that she deserved to be schooled.

The next morning, Oh Joo-young and Ku Seung-won surprised Oh Yi-young for her birthday, and Ku Do-won also joined, but he left as soon as possible. At the hospital, all three residents, unaware of Oh Yi-young's birthday, sent her the same gift coupon separately.

Oh, Yi-young then met two cancer patients, Ms. Ha and Na Se-jin, with kids with opposite personalities. Ms. Ha has a daughter who is well-behaved and appears to be mature. Meanwhile, Na Se-jin has a son who misbehaved and was engrossed in his phone. Notably, both children were 10 years old.

As per Ms. Ha's request, Oh Yi-young took Ms. Ha's daughter Hye-min for lunch in the cafeteria. Pyo Nam-kyung also joined them, but she was continuously fidgeting with her phone, waiting for someone's message/call.

Oh, Yi-young and others previously suspected that it was her boyfriend, whom she had recently broken up with. But Pyo Nam-kyung profusely denied it. Meanwhile, Hye-min asked for more understanding for her age, but Oh Yi-young reminded her that she was still a 10-year-old kid.

As Resident Playbook episode 5 progressed, Kim Sa-bi had to obtain consent from an elderly lady for a uterine prolapse surgery. However, the elderly woman refused since she was embarrassed by her illness. Despite Kim Sa-bi explaining the surgery in detail and pursuing her, the woman remained hesitant.

She informed Professor Ryu Jae-hwi of this, and he suggested she try three times before she ultimately says no. Meanwhile, Na Se-jin had asked Oh Yi-young to wake her up after the surgery, as she was scared of anesthetic deaths.

Oh, Yi-young shook her and called her name, and Na Se-jin made it through. On the other hand, Ms. Ha waited for her results so she could begin with her chemotherapy again.

As the Resident Playbook progressed further, Kim Sa-bi attempted to pursue the elderly lady, and the lady mentioned that she had never done anything wrong, so why was she facing this issue? This time, Ryu Jae-hwi stepped in, reminding the elderly that she has worked hard and diligently.

He added that due to her work, she became ill and had to undergo the operation. Ryu Jae-hwi encouraged her to be proud of her life. Soon, the lady agreed.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 5, Um Jae-il met Ku Do-won to brag about his endoscopy test skills. He told him how professors and senior residents confirmed it for him. He also said he might be the resident with the best skills in endoscopy tests. Ku Do-won kept him grounded by reminding him that he disturbed the professors and seniors who were already busy.

Ku Do-won told Um Jae-il that he can't trust his own judgment, and that is called incompetence, and that he should do better in the future. After hearing "code blue in the OB-GYN department, all four rushed to the ward. Ms. Ha had developed an embolism and would soon pass away.

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 5, Oh Yi-young got honest with Hye-min, telling her that her mother will soon pass away. Oh, Yi-young asked her to keep her photo along with her; she asked to spend her time with her mother. She said that Hye-min need not be strong and tell everything she wanted to tell her.

Oh Yi-young further added that soon, people would ask her to be brave and do well at her mother's funeral. Oh Yi-young then said that people did that to her too when she lost her mother in middle school. Hye-min could not help but burst into tears.

Oh Yi-young gave her phone number to Hye-min, asking her to call her whenever she faces any difficulty, and she can also call her daily. Ms. Ha had planned everything before her final departure, an organization that would take care of Hye-min. Ahn Jeong-won from Hospital Playlist came and took Hye-min with him.

In the final part of the Resident Playbook episode 5, Oh Yi-young woke up from a dream at her home and heard her mother's voice talking to someone. As she went outside to the living room, she saw no one and ended up crying as she missed her mother.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episode 6 is slated to air on April 27, 2025, on tvN and Netflix.

