"I'm mess mess mess mention"— Fans react as LE SSERAFIM's 'Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife' to feature on Resident Playbook

LE SSERAFIM's popular song Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife, was featured in the preview for Resident Playbook's episode 5, garnering fans’ attention. Resident Playbook tells the story of four first-year residents struggling every day, facing new problems as they learn and work hard to become competent doctors.

On April 24, 2025, tvN released the preview, showcasing Kang You-seok's Um Jae-il playing K-pop quiz games with senior resident Lee Do-hye (Ki Eun-mi). Lee Do-hye played the first few seconds of various songs while Um Jae-il guessed the artist and title.

Initially, he correctly identified TWICE's hit track Cheer Up. This was followed by Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife by LE SSERAFIM, which Um Jae-il accurately guessed as well. He even performed a part of the song's choreography, surprising Lee Do-hye.

Notably, Um Jae-il is a former K-pop idol turned medical resident. He and his group, HI-BOYZ, released a song that became a hit in the country, but few recognize him as an idol anymore. Despite his shift to a new career path, his passion for K-pop remains strong.

LE SSERAFIM fans were thrilled to see the group's song being featured in Resident Playbook, and FEARNOTS took to social media to express their enthusiasm and love for Um Jae-il.

"I'm mess mess mess mentioned," a fan said.

"LE SSERAFIM mentioned in my fav kdrama currently. I always win," a fan added.

"As if I couldn’t love the character more," a user stated.

Many highlighted the K-pop references mentioned in the tvN medical drama—

"A WHOLE KPOP INDUSTRY MAKING A CAMEO in resident playbook from SEVENTEEN, TWICE, LE SSERAFIM AND HI-BOYZ (YEONJUN & SOOBIN, JAEIL ex-kpop group) SOON," a user commented.

"luvvv all the kpop references in this drama ahahaha," another user commented.

"is this considered "we made it" moment? cuz it is in my book," a netizen stated.

Fans mentioned their love for Korean music and its tribute in K-dramas.

"my worlds colliding fr, from the hosplay cameos, torong, seventeen, and now the fimmies," a fan wrote.

"SSERA RESIDENT PLAYBOOK MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDINGGGGGGG, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS," a netizen mentioned.

Resident Playbook episode 5 preview: Oh Yi-young to meet Ahn Jeong-won of Hospital Playlist?

On April 24, tvN unveiled the preview of Resident Playbook episode 5. In it, the OB-GYN department is seen having drinks at a restaurant. Professor Seo Jung-min and Kim Sa-bi are seen bonding over a surgical procedure.

Shin Si-ah’s character, Pyo Nam-kyung, drunkenly called her boyfriend and was seemingly dumped by him. Meanwhile, Ku Do-won and Cha Da-hye noticed that Pyo Nam-kyung was upset and concluded that her boyfriend might have dumped her.

On the other hand, Oh Yi-young is in a bathroom stall, seemingly drunk. She remembers that she ordered dried pollack and returns to the table. She begins eating dried pollock absentmindedly and is approached by Ahn Jeong-won.

The pediatric surgeon from Yulje Center in Hospital Playlist, Ahn Jeong-won, portrayed by Yoo Yeon-seok, reminded Oh Yi-young that she was sitting at the wrong table.

Ahn Jeong-won's cameo in the spin-off drama is one of the most anticipated moments, and it remains to be seen how his interaction with Oh Yi-young unfolds.

Fans may catch up with Resident Playbook and Hospital Playlist on Netflix.

