Resident Playbook episode 8 recap: Did Oh Yi-young accept Ham Dong-ho's feelings?

Resident Playbook aired episode 8 on May 4, 2025, starring Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, and others. The series portrays the life of first-year medical residents Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung), Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji), Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah), and Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok). The four face daily challenges together and work hard to overcome the hurdles as they prepare to become better doctors.

In Resident Playbook episode 8, Ham Dong-ho (Kim E-jun) finally took Oh Yi-young out for dinner, which they had been trying to get for over three weeks. Oh Yi-young was unsure whether Ham Dong-ho wanted to express his gratitude or confess his feelings.

When she arrived at the restaurant, she saw other residents who had been present on the day of the difficult surgery, which made her feel relieved. After dinner, Ham Dong-ho asked Oh Yi-young about her crush. She was shocked since she didn't tell anyone about Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won).

Ham Dong-ho sensed the vibe between them and asked her if her unrequited love life was difficult. She admitted that it was. He then asked her if she wanted to end it and what she thought about him. Oh Yi-young replied that she never thought of him in that sense, and she liked Ku Do-won more than she thought she did.

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 8, Oh Yi-young found her phone in the lounge and saw a text from Ku Do-won. They met at the bus stop, where Ku Do-won nearly confessed his feelings but hesitated at the last moment.

Resident Playbook episode 8 recap: Kim Sa-bi understands patients' pain after falling sick

In Resident Playbook episode 8, Kim Sa-bi got scolded by Professor Jo for not adding information to the assignment and was ordered to complete it by the next day. As they continued walking, Kim Sa-bi suddenly collapsed. She was immediately admitted and had to undergo a minor surgery.

While Pyo Nam-kyung and Oh Yi-young were worried about Kim Sa-bi, Um Jae-il became her guardian as she did not want to disturb her mother. Meanwhile, Ku Do-won went to work late for the first time in his career to come in with Oh Yi-young. He helped her carry her belongings to the hospital, since she hadn't had time to return home due to her hectic schedule.

Professor Seo later asked Oh Yi-young to get cake for a patient named Yeon-du, who spent 100 days in the hospital due to q high-risk pregnancy. The doctors celebrated Yeon-du's hard work and prayed for her baby's healthy delivery. Yeon-du remained optimistic and even advised other pregnant patients to do things she did during her first pregnancy to make them more comfortable.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 8, Ham Dong-ho met Oh Yi-young outside an elevator. They were discussing their dinner plans, and the elevator opened to reveal Ku Do-won standing inside. He invited them to join him, however, Ham Dong-ho suggested Ku Do-won to go ahead as they were still talking.

In episode 8 of Resident Playbook, Pyo Nam-kyung's mother was hospitalized for surgery. However, her mother didn't inform her at first to avoid worrying her. Once admitted, she shared too much personal information about her daughter with the doctors and other residents, making her uncomfortable. Later, Pyo Nam-kyung slept with her as her guardian while Kim Sa-bi was in another bed.

Pyo Nam-kyung's mother continued to talk about Pyo's childhood and college life while Kim Sa-bi listened to her with full enthusiasm. She kept asking her mother to stop talking about her and asked her to sleep. The next day, Pyo Nam-kyung shared the dumplings her mother had made for everyone.

Kim Sa-bi discussed how her mother remembered everything about her, while her mother could never make it to any of her graduations. Kim Sa-bi admitted she was envious of Pyo Nam-kyung, while Pyo confessed she envied that Kim's mother was a professor.

Um Jae-il also revealed that his parents lived abroad, saying that his situation was the worst. While Oh Yi-young reminded them they should just be grateful they have their mothers and not to be greedy.

Pyo Nam-kyung took her mother to the OR before assisting in another surgery. She asked the attending doctor inside to pay extra attention and to keep her mom warm with additional blankets after the surgery, knowing she disliked the cold. Following the surgery, Kim Sa-bi took care of Pyo's mother.

Despite her busy schedule, Pyo Nam-kyung briefly dropped by as she was worried about her mother. However, her mother, who was in pain, gently told her to eat a proper meal instead of just bread. Pyo Nam-kyung was in disbelief after hearing this.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 8, Yeon-du's fetus could not make it, and she called her twins to inform them that she may come earlier than expected. Yeon-du could not stop crying and refused to eat anything. Professor Seo did not know how to face Yeon-du.

However, Oh Yi-young decided to persuade her to eat. She shared the story of her sister Oh Joo-young's miscarriage. She recounted how Oh Joo-young had refused to eat, and ironically, she became hungry just a few hours before the surgery, despite needing to fast.

Oh Joo-young blamed herself for being a bad mother and worrying about eating in that situation. Oh Yi-young urged her to eat even if she had to force herself. Previously, it was shown that Oh Joo-young was discussing that painful night with Ku Seung-won.

He told her that he saw Oh Yi-young cry for the first time in his life. Oh Joo-young was in disbelief as Oh Yi-young scolded her for crying too much, unaware that she had also cried in secret.

Before the end of the Resident Playbook episode 8, Kim Sa-bi was discharged and treated her friends with coffee and drinks. Pyo Nam-kyung also went to see her mother off. She asked her not to come back to the hospital again, urging her not to get ill.

She then asked her mother if she had been scared. However, her mother replied she was the happiest in the past three days since she got to sleep with her daughter for the first time since middle school. Pyo Nam-kyung burst into tears, and her mother said that she was still a baby.

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 8, Ku Do-won visited the first-year residents' lounge where Pyo Nam-kyung, Um Jae-il, and Kim Sa-bi talked about Oh Yi-young's potential date with a boy, referring to Ham Dong-ho. Ku Do-won overheard their conversation, however, when he met Oh Yi-young later and found that other residents had joined the dinner as well, he was visibly relieved.

Notably, Resident Playbook episode 8 is now available on Netflix for streaming.

