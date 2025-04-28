Resident Playbook episode 6 recap: Did Oh Yi-young take a stand for Ku Do-won against Min Eun-won?

Resident Playbook, featuring Go Youn-jung, Jung Joon-won, and more, dropped episode 6 on April 27, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. Resident Playbook explores the story of four first-year residents working at Jongno Yulje Medical Center. They go through different learning experiences every day at work through seniors, colleagues, and patients to become capable surgeons.

In Resident Playbook episode 6, Ku Seung-won (Jung Soon-won) asked Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) to drive Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) home. Oh Yi-young said Ku Seung-won was too nosy and that it would be a nuisance to Ku Do-won to drive her.

In the flow of the conversation, Ku Do-won agreed to her, and she was hurt. Ku Do-won realized that it was not what he wanted to say and immediately apologized. She said she would not disturb him.

At the same time, Ku Do-won got a call from Min Eun-won (Kim Hye-in). Min Eun-won slyly informed Ku Do-won that she accidentally forgot to inform him that she submitted their paper but did not add his name as the co-author. He was instead the second author. She said that she made some major changes that were required, and so his name could not be as the co-author.

This made Oh Yi-young furious as she heard their conversation, but Ku Do-won did not respond. By the end of Resident Playbook episode 6, Min Eun-won tried to compensate Ku Do-won with the prize money she received at the conference for the best paper.

Oh Yi-young overheard their conversation again and decided to meddle in, as Ku Do-won could not say anything in his defense. Oh Yi-young told Min Eun-won that she never apologized to him for her actions and asked her to do so. Min Eun-won gave a halfhearted apology to Ku Do-won in return.

Resident Playbook ep 6 recap: Oh Yi-young confronts a patient's husband following surgery

In Resident Playbook episode 6, Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah), Kim Sa-bi, Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok), and Oh Yi-young gathered to discuss the July night duty schedule. Pyo Nam-kyung and Kim Sa-bi argued due to differences in opinion, and the other two concluded that they were very different in personalities.

Pyo Nam-kyung and Kim Sa-bi got into another argument as the former expected the latter to explain the surgery procedure to a patient as she was on night duty.

As this episode of Resident Playbook progressed, Oh Yi-young met a patient whose husband was caring. She explained to the patient about the complications in deliveries due to her health condition, and requested the husband to take care of her.

On the other hand, Oh Joo-young visited the hospital with Ku Seung-won for IVF, and it was her final try. She did not inform Oh Yi-young that she was visiting.

Pyo Nam-kyung vented about her fellow residents to a patient, including Kim Sa-bi. At the same time, Kim Sa-bi entered the ward while Pyo Nam-kyung was still conversing. Later that day, the four residents discussed August's night duty schedule, leading to another argument between Kim Sa-bi and Pyo Nam-kyung.

Um Jae-il asked the nurse to call him to do ultrasounds on patients, and he would be available at all times. A patient was worried about her baby so much so that she came for an ultrasound checkup twice a week. Um Jae-il insisted he would check properly for her.

As the Resident Playbook episode 6 progressed, Pyo Nam-kyung texted her boyfriend to meet at the café at 9:30 pm, or it would be over between them, but the schedule was packed for the day.

Later, Professor Kong Ki-sun congratulated Ku Do-won and Min Eun-won as their paper was selected for presentation. However, Ku Do-won was unaware, and Min Eun-won sneakily acted as if she forgot to tell him about the conference. Oh, Yi-young, present there, did not buy it and was angry on the inside.

As previously shown in Resident Playbook, a patient had excessive bleeding during the delivery and went through another surgery to stop it. Her husband was worried about her health, and fortunately the surgery was successful. The husband became well known at the OB department for the way he looked after his wife.

As soon as the patient came out of the OR, her husband made a ridiculous comment asking her to prepare for the second child, leaving Ku Do-won and Oh Yi-young in shock. Due to the pain, the wife could not speak and asked Oh Yi-young to cuss him and ask him to stay quiet, or she would leave the hospital. Oh, Yi-young confronted the husband with the patient's words and cussed him out.

Due to excessive work and Kim Sa-bi's pressure, Pyo Nam-kyung had to stay back to complete an assignment. Pyo Nam-kyung missed the date by an hour; she checked and found out her boyfriend read her message. She told Sa-bi it was because of her she was going to be late. Pyo Nam-kyung waited until the cafe closed, but her boyfriend did not seem to have come.

Later in Resident playbook, Um Jae-il had the same patient again who wanted him to check her thoroughly, and this time he saw something unusual. Professor Seo Jung-min rechecked the patient's ultrasound and agreed with Jae-il about the condition. The patient had to go through an emergency surgery to deliver the baby. The baby was alright, and the surgery went well.

The patient confessed in front of the residents and Professor Seo about being in pain and bothering them for multiple ultrasound checkups. Professor Seo reassured her it was fine, as it was her first time.

The patient asked Professor Seo if it would be okay for her to relax since her baby is now fine. Professor Seo asked her to not let her guard down, as this was the beginning of raising a kid. Professor Seo told her about the story of her mother and her daughter to explain better.

Kim Sa-bi met Pyo Nam-kyung and apologized to her for getting scolded by Professor Jo. Kim Sa-bi could not understand Pyo Nam-kyung but accepted her as she was after taking Ku Do-won's advice.

Pyo Nam-kyung also apologized to Kim Sa-bi for talking badly behind her back in front of a patient. Kim Sa-bi was shocked, as she learned that Pyo Nam-kyung was venting about her to the patient. They ended up arguing again.

By the end of Resident Playbook episode 6, Oh Yi-young joined Ku Do-won for the conference. Oh Yi-young got an apology from Min Eun-won for Ku Do-won. She and Ku Do-won sat in a playground. Ku Do-won asked her if she was already comfortable around him after her confession previously. This was because she cursed at the patient's husband in front of her.

Oh Yi-young seemed confused but said yes, she was alright with cussing in front of someone who she likes. He requested her to say it again, and Oh Yi-young thought he was talking about her confession and asked him if she could continue liking him. Ku Do-won wanted her to repeat those cuss words, and as she did, they ended up in laughter.

Notably, Resident Playbook episode 7 will be aired on coming Saturday on Netflix and tvN.

