Resident Playbook episode 7 recap: Did Oh Yi-young's new colleague make Ku Do-won jealous?

Resident Playbook featuring Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Kang You-seok, and Han Ye-ji unveiled episode 7 on tvN on May 3, 2025. Resident Playbook tells the story of four inexperienced residents who struggle to get along with each other at first but slowly grow close. The first-year residents face daily challenges and learn something new every day as they navigate their lives as young medical professionals.

They argued over their busy schedules, but Oh Yi-young found herself in the position of requiring help from Ham Dong-ho for anesthesia purposes. In Resident Playbook episode 7, Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) had clashes with anesthesiologist resident Ham Dong-ho due to emergency surgeries.

During an emergency surgery, the two worked together and were able to deliver the baby successfully. Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) led the surgery and saw them hug each other out of happiness. He seemed to be jealous. At the end of Resident Playbook episode 7, Oh Yi-young texted Ku Do-won to buy her coffee following the surgery.

While she waited for Ku Do-won in the waiting area, it started raining. Ham Dong-ho reached there early and offered her an umbrella and a medicine to calm her nerves. They thanked each other for working hard during the surgery. Ham Dong-ho asked her to keep the umbrella and return it later.

He said that when they would meet later, she should ask to go out for a meal with him. Ku Do-won reached there a little late with the same medicines Ham Dong-ho had given her. Ku Do-won stood far away, appearing to be jealous again.

Resident Playbook ep 7 recap: Oh Yi-young, and other residents, struggle to get along with fellow doctors

In Resident Playbook episode 7, intern Tak Gi-on shared his experience of working with the first-year residents. He said they are all a bit "unwell," but they are fine after all. Professor Ryu and Seo overheard them, and they wanted the interns to join the OB-GYN department as the current first-year residents were all duds.

Professor Seo lied to Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) that Tak Gi-on liked and respected her as a senior, and she should encourage him to join the department.

This is because Professor Seo believed Tak Gi-on was the perfect fit for this department. The scene shows Tak Gi-on telling a patient, Lee Ik-sun (Kwak Sun-young), to take a test related to cancer. However, due to the patient's name, he spoke to the wrong patient.

Pyo Nam-kyung did not yell at Tak Gi-on but patiently taught him how he should not make such mistakes in the future. Meanwhile, Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji) got into an argument with pediatric resident Yoo Heong-seon due to an emergency delivery. Oh Yi-young also had a hard time working with Ham Dong-ho.

Ku Do-won treated them all to dinner, and they complained about their residents from other departments. He suggested getting along with them, as other departments also call OB-GYN residents "thugs," saying they use babies as shields to get work done.

Pyo Nam-kyung almost yelled at Tak Gi-on for putting tapes incorrectly on a patient. As Professor Ryu arrived, the patient complained that Pyo Nam-kyung redid the tapes, and she was worried it was wrong. Professor Ryu checked and assured her it was correct. The patient instead complimented Tak Gi-on for securing her wounds properly, leaving Professor Ryu in surprise.

Meanwhile, Kim Sa-bi got into another argument with Yoo Heong-seon for a baby's spot in the bassinet. Um Jae-il was called again to take the patient to the OB-GYN department. However, the emergency resident did not do the required tests to confirm their diagnosis.

Um Jae-il did not hold back and held them accountable for not running the tests, asking them to do it all and then call him. On the other side, Ku Do-won was all set to go on his three day vacation to Taiwan.

In this episode of Resident Playbook, Tak Gi-on and Pyo Nam-kyung, under Professor Ryu, were assigned to a lady who had cancer. She must undergo the surgery, and her son decided not to inform her about the cancer diagnosis and keep it a secret, as his mother was scared and had already witnessed two women close to her pass away due to the same.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 7, Tak Gi-on accidentally slipped in the news about cancer while getting her to sign the consent form. She was angry at her son and the doctors, but decided to undergo the surgery because of Tak Gi-on's honesty, saying she could only believe him there. The patient asked whether Tak Gi-on would join the surgery, and Professor Ryu said yes.

During the surgery, Ryu praised Tak Gi-on and buttered him up with the intention of naturally making him like the department. Pyo Nam-kyung also did the same. Pyo Nam-kyung's actions in the OR created a hilarious situation, making them laugh. Tak Gi-on could not hold back his laughter even after the operation, and got scolded by Pyo Nam-kyung.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 7, Oh Yi-young met a foreign patient in the ER and could not communicate properly with her due to a language barrier. The patient had to go through a C-section, and they somehow figured out it was her second baby.

She called Ham Dong-ho to set up the OR for the surgery, but he disconnected the call midway. She also informed Professor Seo, who was already in another surgery. Seo asked Oh Yi-young to open her up, and she would join as soon as she found a general surgeon to replace her.

Yoo Heon-seong saw Oh Yi-young and other doctors going to the OR in a hurry. He got annoyed, but looking at the urgency, he volunteered to join them. No surgeon was available, and the residents were stuck together.

Ham Dong-ho had already prepared everything, and he, along with Yoo Heon-seong, encouraged Oh Yi-young to start the surgery, but she was too nervous. As soon as she started, Ku Do-won entered the OR and led the surgery. Before Professor Seo arrived, they had successfully delivered the baby. Yoo, Ham, and Oh Yi-young almost teared up as the baby cried.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 7, it was shown that Ku Do-won overslept and missed his flight. While Pyo Nam-kyung's boyfriend Gi-dong finally contacted her. His mother had taken a fall and was rushed to the ER.

Pyo Nam-kyung was worried but he reminded her that they had broken up previously. He shared what hurt him but he held back due to his love for her. They were stuck in a cycle of endless break up and patch up.

However, one day he felt relieved after their breakup. He apologized for contacting her at such time, despite ghosting her all this while. Pyo Nam-kyung told him that it was alright and said that she won't ask him to be friends. However, she said that he could contact her whenever he needed her as a doctor.

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 7, as Gi-dong left, Pyo Nam-kyung burst into tears, and Tak Gi-on came in at that exact moment. He saw her and could not hold back his laughter. Pyo Nam-kyung asked him what was so funny and continued weeping. Tak Gi-on was taken aback.

It is yet to be seen whether Oh Yi-young will go for dinner with Ham Dong-ho. Resident Playbook episode 8 is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, May 4, on tvN at 9:20 pm KST and later on Netflix.

