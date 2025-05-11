Resident Playbook episode 9 recap: Did Oh Yi-young become the villain of Min Eun-won's story?

Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, is a story about four friends' first year of residency. It shows how they struggle and learn new things on a daily basis to become competent future surgeons. Resident Playbook aired episode 9 on tvN and Netflix on May 10, 2025.

In episode 9 of Resident Playbook, a renowned producer, Jang Yung-seok (producer Na Yeong-seok), and his colleague (played by PD Shin Won-seok) are filming a reality show at the hospital.

Min Eun-won (Kim Hye-in) was at the department store during working hours and saw a pregnant lady close delivery date. She brought her to the hospital right on time when the showmakers were filming. Min became the main subject of the reality show while Oh Yi-young became the villain of the story.

Resident Playbook ep 9 recap: Oh Yi-young under Min Eun-won's tyranny, Ku Do-won's confession, & more

1) Oh Yi-young Vs. Min Eun-won

Oh, assisting Min, suggested doing a surgery, but the latter profusely declined. Min Eun-won wanted to do regular delivery. Min Eun-won tried her best to maintain her image in front of the camera, making Oh Yi-young do all the work she was supposed to do.

As the situation got worse, Oh Yi-young called Min Eun-won, but she did not pick up. When Min Eun-won finally answered, Oh Yi-young told her they must do a surgery and disconnected immediately.

Stills from Resident Playbook episode 9 (Images Via X/@cjndrama)

As Min Eun-won rushed to the patient's room and checked the situation realized they were behind schedule. Min saw the cameras and yelled at Oh for not setting up the OR for the surgery. Min Eun-won advised Oh Yi-young to study hard on camera and asked her to ask for help when needed.

However, as Oh Yi-young was about to call her out, the camera person turned off the camera and called the producer, saying they've got enough content. She almost quit her job, but after learning they'll receive a bonus in December, she held herself back.

By the end of episode 9 of Resident Playbook, Min Eun-won met Oh Yi-young in the hospital lobby. She asked her if she'd seen it, in the trailer where she was shown in a negative light. Oh, Yi-young acted as if she didn't. She couldn't say anything, but Min Eun-won banged her head on the moving door on her way out.

2) Um Jae-il and Kim Sa-bi's experience with fellow medical professionals

In Resident Playbook episode 9, Ki Eun-mi (Lee Do-hye), a 3rd-year resident, got yelled at by a professor due to Um Jae-il's mistake. Um Jae-il apologized to Ki Eun-mi, but she quickly forgave him after asking him not to repeat it. He decided she was his inspiration and would treat his juniors with kindness.

He later met the new intern, who made several mistakes due to a lack of knowledge. Um Jae-il went easy on the intern and even did some of his tasks. He soon overheard the intern talking about him at the hospital cafeteria.

The intern thought Um Jae-il was a pushover and made him do all his work. The intern apologized, and Um Jae-il let it go, but he was disheartened deep inside. Later, Ku Do-won explained to him that the intern took his kindness the wrong way.

In contrast, Cha Da-hye (Hong Na-hyun), a second-year resident working under Kim Sa-bi, made continuous calls and double-checked everything to avoid mistakes made by first-year residents.

Stills from Resident Playbook episode 9 (Images Via X/@cjndrama)

However, Cha Da-hye spoke in a forceful tone and never responded to Kim Sa-bi's doubts. She even handed her books to get her doubts cleared. In one instance, Kim Sa-bi's and Cha Da-hye's judgments on a patient's diagnosis conflicted.

Cha Da-hye was persistent on waiting the night and taking action after observation the next morning. Kim Sa-bi asked her twice if they should take action immediately, but Cha Da-hye told her to wait. Kim Sa-bi, being impatient, called Professor Jo in the middle of the night. The next morning Professor Jo scolded Cha Da-hye for Kim Sa-bi's actions. Cha Da-hye was eventually correct.

Later, Kim Sa-bi, in Resident Playbook episode 9, apologized to Cha Da-hye. She said that in return she would continue asking her questions so that all her queries would be solved. Cha Da-hye got irritated and confessed that they both were in the same boat and she's just in her 2nd-year. Cha Da-hye admitted that she also did not know the answers to many questions, which made Kim Sa-bi chuckle.

3) Ku Do-won's confession

Oh Yi-young started an FD for her future niece/nephew at the hospital bank. After coming out, she met Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won). He finally asked her out for dinner. It is shown that on the day of their plans, the flower delivery guy got into a minor accident and was sent to Jongno Yulje Medical Center. He also reserved a table for another day by mistake.

Ku Do-won called Oh Yi-young to inform her he could not make it. Oh Yi-young moved forward to take dinner with her colleagues. On her way home, Oh Yi-young found Ku Do-won at a playground. She expressed her frustration at not being able to have dinner with him after finally making plans several times.

She said that he may really not be interested in her. In Resident Playbook episode 9, Ku Do-won mustered up his courage and confessed his feelings for her. Before he could complete it, Oh Yi-young got excited and hugged him. They shared a kiss in the elevator.

4) Kim Sa-bi as Um Jae-il fan

After Um Jae-il sided with the intern, the patient's guardian revealed she had been a fan of HI-BOYZ since she was in middle school. Notably, HI-BOYZ was Um Jae-il's former K-pop group before he became a medical professional. The fan revealed important milestones of HI-BOYZ' short-lived career, and Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji) stood beside them in surprise.

In Resident Playbook episode 9, Oh Yi-young, Um Jae-il, Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah), and Kim Sa-bi went for drinks and karaoke. Here, Um Jae-il played one of HI-BOYZ' songs, and Kim Sa-bi joined him mid-choreography, surprising the other three. As Um Jae-il got excited about Kim Sa-bi being his group's fan, she stated she was actually a fan of another member.

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 9, while leaving for her house, Kim Sa-bi is seen blushing in the cab.

Viewers may watch the Resident Playbook episode 9 available on the OTT platform Netflix.

