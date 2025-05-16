Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Do Hyeon-joong succeed in stopping Lee Mi-ran from following 'My Flour Liberation Notes'

Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring Jung Eun-ji and Lee Jun-young, aired episodes 5 and 6 on May 14 and 15, 2025, on KBS2.

The drama follows Do Hyeon-joong, a bodybuilder-turned-gym trainer who believes exercise is the answer to everything. Lee Mi-ran, played by Jung Eun-ji, is a travel agency marketing manager dealing with a tough breakup. Hyeon-joong encourages her to transform her life through fitness.

In episode 5, Mi-ran is offered a chance to do a live promotion for a Hawaii travel package. However, her colleague Kim Ye-jin tries to shake her confidence by saying she’ll look bigger on camera.

Lee Mi-ran decides to quit flour completely, despite Do Hyeon-joong suggesting otherwise. He told her it would be difficult and impossible for her to do so. She challenged him that she will do it, and if she wins, he will have to dance for her. However, if she loses, she'll have to dance during the live marketing program.

Lee Mi-ran started writing her ‘My Flour Liberation Notes,’ but she could not find anything flour-free to eat at work. By the end of Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 5, Do Hyeon-joong successfully made Lee Mi-ran put an end to her ‘My Flour Liberation Notes’ journey.

Pump Up The Healthy Love ep 5-6 recap: Did Lee Mi-ran get over her ex-boyfriend?

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 5, Do Hyeon-joong successfully found a new client who was a mother of a two-year-old baby. She was hesitant to join, as there was no caretaker for her baby boy while she trained. However, Do Hyeon-joong convinced her he would look after him.

In the beginning, Do Hyeon-joong lunged a lot to stop making the baby cry. However, he realized he was getting tired and losing energy while looking after the baby and lunging too much. He called in sick to avoid training the client, but he got caught as he decided to work out outside of the gym.

The client felt guilty and decided to take a break from training. The next day, Do Hyeon-joong missed the baby. He was able to get the client back. She confessed that she saw him trying hard, but she ignored it so she could be free from the child for a while. She apologized. However, Do Hyeon-joong stated he was at fault and apologized to her.

Do Hyeon-joong said he focused too much on her fitness, but the one who really needed that training was the He held a special training session for children, and many people attended on the client's referral.

As Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 5 progressed, Lee Mi-ran held herself back for eight days from eating flour-based food. However, just a day before the show, Kim Ye-jin bought bagels for everyone at work except her. Lee Mi-ran sneaked out with her chief’s bagels and visited the bank.

As she stepped out of the bank, a thief grabbed her paper bag filled with bagels, thinking it was cash, and ran away. Lee Mi-ran followed him as far as she could. At the same time, Do Hyeon-joong came out of nowhere, chasing the thief. He successfully retrieved the paper bag and asked Lee Mi-ran if everything was there inside.

She reassured him her bagels were fine, leaving him in shock. She ended up in tears as she could not hold herself back, so Do Hyeon-joong took one bagel and put it in her mouth with a wicked smile. By the end of Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 5, Lee Mi-ran's live show went well, and she also danced.

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 6, Lee Mi-ran received a message from her ex-boyfriend Joon-seok, but he deleted the message before she could read it. At the gym, she pushed herself too hard to the point where the treadmill was overheated and could not be repaired. Do Hyeon-joong did not have enough money to purchase a treadmill, so he decided to find ways to fix it, or he would have to bring new members to his personal training program.

Lee Mi-ran suggested he should work on bringing the current gym members to his program. Do Hyeon-joong gave a 30 percent discount, but no one joined the program. Longtime member Im Seong-im joined the program, but she kept asking too many questions and was at the gym most of the time. She was also nosy and broke his Mr. David trophy.

Im Seong-im took him for lunch to compensate, but she saw her husband there, who was with another girl. She knew he was cheating on her, and Do Hyeon-joong suggested she should confront him, but Im Seong-im found it difficult to divorce him.

One day, Im Seong-im's husband brought his girlfriend to their neighborhood. Im Seong-im and her friends saw them; he introduced her as an employee. His girlfriend complimented Im Seong-im’s food, saying she enjoyed it at work. Her husband stated if she liked it so much, Im Seong-im could make more.

Im Seong-im no longer saw him as a husband but remembered their years together. This time, she stood up for herself, confronted him, and his girlfriend ran away. Do Hyeon-joong gave her a stretching belt—and used it to beat him up.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi-ran's sister, Lee Ji-ran, broke up with Kang Dan because he was too happy to write sad lyrics. Mi-ran encouraged her to join the gym, saying it helped her move on from Joon-seok. At the gym, Mi-ran impressed her sister, and after working out, Ji-ran felt she could also move on.

By the end of episode 6 of Pump Up The Healthy Love, Lee Mi-ran saw Joon-seok and ran swiftly to hide. She panicked, asking Lee Ji-ran if he was still there or if he was gone. She also asked her to ask about the message he deleted. Lee Ji-ran said that the person she saw was not Joon-seok. Lee Ji-ran got angry as she saw Lee Mi-ran had not forgotten Joon-seok; she immediately called Kan Dan.

Meanwhile, Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 5 and 6 are available for streaming on Rakuten Viki.

