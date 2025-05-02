Pump Up the Healthy Love episodes 1 & 2 recap: Did Do Hyeon-joong convince Lee Mi-ran to join the club?

Pump Up the Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji of APINK, aired episodes 1 and 2 on KBS2 and later on Viki. Pump Up the Healthy Love follows the story of Do Hyeon-joong, depicted by Lee Jun-young, a bodybuilder who received the Mr. David title but left the field to run an old gym in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the gym was facing maintenance difficulties, and Lee Mi-ran, played by Jung Eun-ji, entered the 24x7 health care club. Did Hyeon-joong promise Lee Mi-ran to change her life through his training?

In Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 1, Lee Mi-ran received consultation from Do Hyeon-joong about her body before she joined the club. Due to the high price of the “total life care” three months of training being 500,000 KRW, Lee Mi-ran said she would think about it.

She was also offended by Do Hyeon-joong’s stern and ruthless advice on her body health, and called him out for body shaming her. Zumba instructor Roza was also against Do Hyeon-joong’s rude behavior towards the clients. He explained that his advice was best for her body, and with the current condition, it might face other medical issues in the future.

In Pump Up the Healthy Love , after going through a painful breakup with her colleague and her boyfriend, Lee Mi-ran decided to change her mind and join the club. She made payment in full cash and signed the contract with the Health Care Club.

Pump Up the Healthy Love ep 1-2 recap: Do Hyeon-joong to attend wedding ceremony with Lee Mi-ran

In Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 1, it is shown that Do Hyeon-joong broke up with his girlfriend due to his obsession with bodybuilding. He earned the Mr. David title, the most prestigious award for bodybuilding in the world. However, after the competition, he went missing as per the news reports.

Do Hyeon-joong is then seen promoting his 24-hour health care club in Seoul. He saw Lee Mi-ran getting into a fight with her boyfriend Yeom Joon-seok, who refused to sleep with her. Everyone gathered around the couple due to the quarrel, and Lee Mi-ran sat down on the street while emotionally breaking down. Do Hyeon-joong put the gym's promotional template in her bag and urged her to join.

As Lee Mi-ran reached home, she saw her house decorated for an intimate night, which signaled her to go to her room. She saw a man sitting on her bed, and as she hugged him, she realized it was not Yeom Joon-seok and screamed. She chased the man out of the house and ended up at the police station.

She soon learned that the man was Kang Dan, her younger sister Lee Ji-ran's boyfriend. Kang Dan invited her boyfriend to Lee Mi-ran's place as she said she would spend the night out. The two sisters got caught up in a chaotic argument, Lee Mi-ran told Lee Ji-ran to clean the place in two hours.

As Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 1 progressed, Lee Mi-ran got drunk and ended up at the Health Care club's Zumba section. She believed it was a real club, but soon realized that it was a gym.

Do Hyeon-joong decided to give her a consultation about the Total Life Care package. He told her the sappy story of his birth when he weighed only 1.5 kgs and was weak. He worked hard and became a bodybuilder. However, due to his subtly rude comments, Lee Mi-ran passed on taking his service.

The next day at work, she learned that Yeom Joon-seok was changing teams. Her colleagues were surprised that he did not inform her. They spoke in private and parted ways. She asked him the reason behind his refusal to sleep with her, and he explained that he was not attracted to her.

This broke Lee Mi-ran's self-esteem, and she decided to join the club, believing the problem was her body. It was shown that Do Hyeon-joong struggled to pay the rent for the place. He took over the gym after his coach, Dong Han-cheol, who trained him and looked after him when he was abandoned at an orphanage.

By the end of the Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 1 at the health care club, she asked Do Hyeon-joong for reassurance that her transformation would make Yeom Joon-seok regret his decision. Do Hyeon-joong reassured her that she would not even care whether other people regret it or not.

In Pump Up the Healthy Love epilogue 1, Do Hyeon-joong saw Yeom Joon-seok breaking up with Lee Mi-ran. He subtly pushed him on the ground with his body and saw him struggle getting up. He told him that there's definitely a problem with his body and he should be more honest without putting the blame on others.

In episode 2 of Pump Up the Healthy Love, Lee Mi-ran began the rigorous training and was exhausted, suffering from muscle pain due to the workout. At work, her colleague Kim Ye-jin heard her groan from pain and asked her about her breakup with Yeom Joon-seok.

Kim Ye-jin said she was worried about her, but Lee Mi-ran refused her help. Kim Ye-jin saw a message on her computer screen, believing the person, aka Do Hyeon-joong, was her new boyfriend. Soon, all her colleagues found out the same.

The next day at the club, Lee Mi-ran told Do Hyeon-joong she wanted to leave for a few weeks as she planned to take fat-dissolving shots. She said that she bought a dress to wear to Kim Ye-jin’s wedding. Do Hyeon-joong appeared to be angry and told her to cancel, as he would help her achieve her goal of fitting into the dress.

The rigorous training continued, and he introduced her to hells: Lie Hell— diet penalty, and Lazy Hell— full squats punishment. Lee Mi-ran was confident because Do Hyeon-joong was more confident than her about her body, and now she would trust his words and follow him. Soon, the day came when the dress fit her, and in excitement, she went to Do Hyeon-joong at the club. He was satisfied with the results.

Lee Mi-ran asked him to join at a wedding ceremony, and he agreed. The next day she was seen wearing another outfit because her dress was stolen by Lee Ji-ran, so she decided to wear her sister’s dress for the occasion. Do Hyeon-joong saw that she was uncomfortable in the new dress.

She finally approached her ex-boyfriend, who was shocked to see her transformation. However, as soon as the ceremony began and the lights turned down, the text on her black dress started glowing, which read, “I love s*x.” Yeom Joon-seok once again embarrassed her and left the place. As she sat down in embarrassment, the back of her dress tore. Do Hyeon-joong quickly took off his blazer and covered her. He was seen walking out of the ceremony with her.

In the epilogue of Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 2, it was shown that Do Hyeon-joong tried on his outfit, and the shirt was so tight that the backside was torn due to the same.

Meanwhile, Pump Up the Healthy Love episodes 1 and 2 are available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

