Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 3 & 4 recap: Did Lee Mi-ran quit Do Hyeon-joong's training?

Episodes 3 and 4 of Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji, aired on KBS2 on May 7, 2025. The drama follows Do Hyeon-joong, a health trainer who runs a local gym, as he helps Lee Mi-ran become healthier.

In Episode 3, Mi-ran faces embarrassment due to a wardrobe malfunction, and her ex-boyfriend Joon-seok continues to judge her for it. Meanwhile, Lee Bong-won, a colleague of Hyeon-joong, opens a rival gym near their 24-hour fitness center.

Lee Mi-ran was trained to push herself harder to gain the best results, but Lee Bong-won kept complimenting Lee Mi-ran. She was uncomfortable about her training with Lee Bong-won. Soon, she decided to go back to healthcare as she missed Do Hyeon-joong's training strategy.

Pump Up The Healthy Love eps 4-5 recap: Lee Mi-ran helps out Do Hyeon-joong with clients

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 3, Lee Bong-wan hinted that Do Hyeon-joong had something evil to do with Dong Han-cheol. Later, Do Hyeon-joong found a new client who was skinny and wanted to gain muscle. However, the client faced difficulties eating food.

Do Hyeon-joong took him to a restaurant to feed him healthy food. Soon, at the cafe, they saw Lee Mi-ran, who had quit the healthcare center. The client said that he wanted to eat what Lee Mi-ran was eating. Do Hyeon-joong quickly asked Lee Mi-ran for a favor. In return, she helped the client by giving him the best food places in Seoul.

By the end of the Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 3, Choi Rosa had previously challenged Do Hyeon-joong to bring in new clients. He won and asked Choi Rosa to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

In the epilogue, it is shown that, just like Lee Mi-ran, Do Hyeon-joong also went to Lee Bong-wan's gym to check whether Lee Mi-ran really found a new gym. In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 4, Lee Mi-ran's mother visited her house all the way from Daegu. When the mother asked about Joon-seok, Lee Mi-ran could not say that she had broken up.

On the other hand, Choi Rosa did not want to continue, but Do Hyeon-joong pushed her to do better. In their fight, a weight accidentally fell on Choi Rosa, and she was injured. Do Hyeon-joong felt extremely guilty. Lee Mi-ran went for drinks at a restaurant to forget that her mother had made negative comments about her body. Her mother was angry at her for breaking up with Joon-seok and blamed her for not losing enough weight. Do Hyeon-joong joined her and got drunk and fried chicken as a punishment to hurt Choi Rosa.

The same night, Do Hyeon-joong went back to the gym and saw Choi Rosa secretly practicing. The next day, he saw her limping, but he planned to take her to the competition. Choi Rosa was worried about her age. He convinced Choi Rosa to enter the competition. Choi Rosa flaunted her body at the competition and received a participation award. Do Hyeon-joong was extremely proud of her.

By the end of Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 4, Lee Mi-ran was in awe and later decided to transform herself into a bodybuilder. She went home and saw her mother cooking food for her, and the two made up with each other. However, when Lee Mi-ran said she wanted to make her body as fit as a bodybuilder, her mother was not happy. But Lee Mi-ran told her mother that she would do it because she wanted to.

Meanwhile, all four episodes of Pump Up the Healthy Love are available on Viki for streaming.

