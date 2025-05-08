"What am i even watching"- Lee Jun-young starrer Pump Up The Healthy Love's Unconventional funny plotline leaves viewers in a frenzy

Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji of APINK, is taking over the internet with its comical elements, leaving fans and viewers in a frenzy. Pump Up The Healthy Love follows the story of Do Hyeon-joong (depicted by Lee Jun-young), a bodybuilder turned health trainer, helping Lee Mi-ran (played by Jung Eun-ji) to maintain body weight and live a healthy life.

Ad

This romance drama has several comical scenes that appear to be absurd yet make the viewers laugh. In episode 3, the drama depicted a scene that spoke about how the gym Lee Mi-ran used should have been Do Hyeon-joong's health care. In this scene, references from J.Y. Park's popular song ‘The House You Live’ have been used.

Both Lee Mi-ran and Do Hyeon-joong are seen singing and dancing to the song at the 24-hour health care. Several viewers were baffled by the song, but they also found it entertaining. Viewers spoke about their thoughts on the hilarious depiction of the characters’ crises in Pump Up The Healthy Love.

Ad

Trending

"what am i even watching," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's a cute drama-- def not for everybody, but it's so unserious and I'm loving it. I couldn't control my laughter watching the first two episodes. This is chaotic and I'm here for it," a user stated.

"I wish I could listen to the full song and watch a full MV of it as well @KBS_drama. It was an unexpected and funny surprise. I can't wait for the rest of the episodes of #PumpUpTheHealthyLove," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans were surprised to see Lee Jun-young's transformation in Pump Up The Healthy Love.

"Hyunjoong and miran please. The pre-release is already so funny, the fighting in costumes, the gopchang so unserious shshshshshsjj," a netizen stated.

"This kdrama is so unserious i’m crying," a fan wrote.

"So f*cking funny, the comedy is so random and so dumb, I'm obsessed. An insane 180 for Lee Junyoung (who was incredible in WLGYT) and I've NEVER seen Eunji be this unhinghed, she's genuinely hilarious," a fan stated.

Ad

Fans also shared their reaction to hilarious scenes from previous episodes of Pump Up The Healthy Love.

"Watching #PumpUpTheHealthyLove rn and that drama is so f*cking funny....I'm dying LMAO.... Those zumba classes in #PumpUpTheHealthyLoveEp2 had me on the floor," a user said.

"MY TUMMY HURTSBJKDGJDFJSWJSJ they were talking about which part of the body workout they'll do afterwards but miran's boss thought they were having spicy convo im in tears this is so hilarious," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"I have absolutely no idea why I’m entertained by this…but I am," a netizen said.

Pump Up the Healthy Love: Do Hyeon-joong's fiery biceps leave Lee Mi-ran stunned

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pump Up The Healthy Love is a rom-com drama about Lee Jun-young’s Do Hyeon-joong is a muscle-building freak who ends up managing a dying gym with very few clients. Do Hyeon-joong's blunt words push away the clients, but he does not back down to better their lives through his rigorous health care plan.

Jung Eun-ji’s Lee Mi-ran is a manager at a travel agency's planning and development department. After facing a heartbreaking breakup with her ex-boyfriend Joon-seok, her insecurities about her body increase. She joins Do Hyeon-joong’s 24-hour health care gym to achieve fitness.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 2 of Pump Up The Healthy Love, Lee Mi-ran took Do Hyeon-joong as her plus one to her colleagues' wedding. However, he is unaware that she has introduced him to her workplace buddies as her new boyfriend. Her colleagues came to greet them and mentioned that they knew he was her boyfriend, but left soon.

Lee Mi-ran tried to explain the situation, but Do Hyeon-joong guided her to hold his arms. The seemingly romantic scene turned hilarious, as Do Hyeon-joong clenched her hand tightly and stated that his biceps were on fire, and asked her if she should try removing it. She was too stunned and stated he was crazy.

Ad

Meanwhile, the latest episodes of Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring Jung Eun-ji and Lee Jun-young, can be viewed on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More