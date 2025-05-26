Our Unwritten Seoul episodes 1 & 2 recap: Why did Yu Mi-ji decide to help Yu Mi-rae? 

Our Unwritten Seoul starring Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young unveiled the first two episodes on May 24 and 25, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. Our Unwritten Seoul depicts the tale of two twin sisters, Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae (both played by Park Bo-young), who resemble each other so much that even their mother gets confused about who's who.

Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae resort to childhood tactics by exchanging identities and doing work for each other while facing a crisis as adults. Yu Mi-rae has a weak immune system but excels in her studies and works at a prestigious company. Meanwhile, Yu Mi-ji may not excel academically, but she has earned several trophies and medals in track running. However, due to an accident, she had to quit running. Now, she takes on various jobs to earn a living.

In episode 1 of Our Unwritten Seoul, Yu Mi-rae experiences workplace harassment from her colleagues, leading her to have suicidal thoughts. After witnessing Yu Mi-rae's attempt to harm herself, Yu Mi-ji decides to help her by living her life and working in her office.

Our Unwritten Seoul ep 1-2 recap: Did Lee Ho-su recognize Yu Mi-ji?

In Our Unwritten Seoul episode 1, Yu Mi-ji has been compared with her sister Yu Mi-rae. Yu Mi-ji is exhausted of the comparison and soon learns that Yu Mi-rae may be unwell. Yu Mi-ji's friend Lee Ho-su (Park Jin-young) visited their town, met her, and asked her about Yu Mi-rae. He told her that she may not be healthy and required her sister's attention.

Notably, Lee Ho-su was the twins' friend from high school who went through a deadly accident and was injured on one side of his body. He also became partially impaired due to the same. It is also hinted that Yu Mi-ji and Lee Ho-su may have had feelings for each other, but never told each other.

As episode 1 progressed, Yu Mi-ji visited Seoul to drop off kimchi for Yu Mi-rae. During their meeting at a cafe, Yu Mi-rae spoke strangely concerning Yu Mi-ji, telling how she should harm herself to get leave instead of formally applying. Soon, Yu Mi-rae jumped off her house's windows while saving, and Yu Mi-ji also fell.

Yu Mi-rae opened up about how she ended up being an outcast at her office. Yu Mi-rae had a senior who was getting bullied by her colleagues, but she could not step in. When Yu Mi-rae decided to take a stand, the senior quit the job, and she became everyone's next target. By the end of episode 1 of Our Unwritten Seoul, Yu Mi-ji parted ways with Yu Mi-rae, believing she would be fine.

However, Yu Mi-ji had an instinct that she should have stayed. Yu Mi-ji ended up staying back, changing her hairstyle to match Yu Mi-rae. They exchanged important information, and Yu Mi-rae went to their hometown acting as Yu Mi-ji. Meanwhile, Yu Mi-ji learned important things about Yu Mi-rae's office to adapt quickly without getting caught.

In Our Unwritten Seoul episode 2, it is shown that Lee Ho-su was an external investigator of Yu Mi-rae's whistleblower case. This was the reason why he was concerned about Yu Mi-rae. Meanwhile, the first day at work went well for Yu Mi-ji. On the other hand, Yu Mi-rae started working at the strawberry farm, but the farm owner, Han Se-jin (Ryu Kyung-soo), gave her the freedom to do things at her own pace and according to her will while also giving her the daily wages on time.

Yu Mi-ji was assigned to make an old lady sell her restaurant for a property-related project. This project was given by director Choi Tae-gwan, the only one who had been kind to Yu Mi-ji so far. However, the old lady-restaurant owner threw dirty water and salt at her in protest of not wanting to sell her land. Yu Mi-ji never checked the guide Yu Mi-rae made, and after checking it, she learned that Director Choi Tae-gwan was the one she was asked to be careful of and not fall for his act.

Yu Mi-ji called out the restaurant owner for throwing salt and dirty water at her to make her go away. She told her to treat her like a human and kept the contract at the table, and asked her to go through it. Yu Mi-rae at the farmhouse ended up in an argument with Han Se-jin about not receiving any task.

Han Se-jin explained that he did not hire her as a part-timer but as a partner. The farm owner said that not assigning work was his way of evaluating Yu Mi-rae. She burst at him, expressing her frustration at being looked down on and left.

In the latter half, Lee Ho-su bumped into Yu Mi-ji around the office, and she tried to ignore him as she had to avoid being caught. However, it seemed that he caught a hint that she may be Yu Mi-ji. She learned that he knew about Mi-rae's whistleblower case.

They decided to meet again, and he apologized and stated that his boss was unaware that Yu Mi-rae was his former schoolmate. Lee Ho-su also mentioned s*xual harassment concerning Yu Mi-ji once again. However, the twins had decided not to meddle in each other's lives except for their work, so Yu Mi-ji could not talk about this with Yu Mi-rae.

As Our Unwritten Seoul episode 2 progressed, it was shown that Lee Ho-su learned that his boss sent him, knowing about his connection with Yu Mi-rae, to get the case closed soon. He met Yu Mi-ji and explained the same.

Lee Ho-su stated that this may not have been his fault, but he was partially responsible. He reevaluated his mistakes with this experience, and instead of blaming himself, he simply remembered a part of him he had forgotten: someone who cannot tolerate injustice.

By the end of episode two of Our Unwritten Seoul, Yu Mi-rae left a farming plan for Han Se-jin at the entrance. Yu Mi-ji received a call from the restaurant owner to visit her at 10 am the next morning. She couldn't hold back her excitement, and with this, Lee Ho-su asked her if she was Yu Mi-ji.

Meanwhile, Our Unwritten Seoul airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix.

