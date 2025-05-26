"Phenomenal"- Fans share sincere reviews on early episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul starring Park Bo-young & Park Jin-young

Our Unwritten Seoul, featuring Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young, received positive reviews from viewers and fans following the release of its initial episodes. On May 24 and 25, 2025, tvN broadcast episodes 1 and 2, respectively, which were later streamed on Netflix. Our Unwritten Seoul illustrates the story of two twin sisters, Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae, who have completely different personalities.

Notably, both characters are brought to life by actress Park Bo-young. The identical twins' striking resemblance makes it difficult for others to tell them apart, including their mother. They use it to their advantage by swapping their names and confusing people when they face unknown issues.

Meanwhile, Park Jin-young, aka GOT7's Jinyoung, plays the role of attorney Lee Ho-su, a high school friend of the twins. Besides relationship dynamics and romance, the drama sheds light on issues like the struggle of being compared to one's sibling, workplace harassment, and more.

These themes have been received well by several viewers of Our Unwritten Seoul. They turned to X to share their sincere take on the drama based on the first two episodes.

"Guys, the first episode of this Our Unwritten Seoul drama? Phenomenal. I can’t remember the last time I watched a pilot and thought, ‘This is the drama to watch.' I just hope they don't disappoint me," one fan said.

"Guys our unwritten Seoul first episode was EXCELLENT LIKE REALLY GOOD It has been since forever I watched a first episode and just went wow this could be THEE DRAMA," another fan added.

"I watched 2 episodes of our unwritten seoul,the show seems nice and interesting and park bo young is amazing as always...i am also loving tastefully yours. Good kdramas make my day so much better," another X user mentioned.

Fans praised Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young for their performance so far.

"#OurUnwrittenSeoul is already a hit here at home. I found the first two episodes super exciting, they gave me that good feeling of watching a kdrama with a good story, you know? Boyoung is killing it as always and her chemistry with Jinyoung is really good. I'm looking forward to more," one fan commented.

"#OurUnwrittenSeoulEP2 already seen a series that I was really looking forward to and these two episodes exceeded my expectations, I was expecting a slower and more melodramatic drama, but I love how they handle complex themes and Miji's lightness of course JINYOUNG and her eyes are a PLUS," another fan commented.

"Park Bo-young’s acting added even more impact with her remarkable mastery of the dramatic scenes," another netizen stated.

Fans further shared their thoughts about the genre of Our Unwritten Seoul.

"Had absolutely no plans of watching #OurUnwrittenSeoul but 2 eps in and i gotta say i’m here for the slice of life vibes and storytelling," one X user stated.

"Unwritten Seoul is my new weekend comfort drama. It's been a while since I was this drawn into a story—I even teared up when the twins decided to switch lives," another netizen said.

"A perfect mix of drama, mystery, romance, and slice of life vibes. i haven't this invested in a drama in awhile. waiting is going to be torture #OurUnwrittenSeoul," another fan said.

Our Unwritten Seoul recap: Misunderstanding between Yu Mi-ji and Lee Ho-su

In episode 1 of Our Unwritten Seoul, Yu Mi-ji, played by Park Bo-young, met Lee Ho-su, depicted by Park Jin-young, outside his house. Being a reserved person, he did not interact much with Yu Mi-ji but asked how her twin Yu Mi-rae was. She found this rude and recalled the time when he used to ignore her when he had first moved from Seoul to Duson.

During high school, Yu Mi-ji used to approach him, but he seemingly acted like he did not hear. She eventually concluded that he didn't like her and did not want to interact with her.

Yu Mi-ji spoke to Yu Mi-rae about Lee Ho-su, and she revealed that he had gotten into a life-threatening accident that injured one entire side of his body. He became partially impaired in his ears as a result of the accident.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Lee Ho-su believed that she looked down on him and was inconsiderate because of his impairment. However, he later learned from his mother that Yu Mi-ji did not know about his impairment. Lee Ho-su’s mother recalled telling Yu Mi-rae about this and asking her to look out for him at school.

Yu Mi-rae did not inform Yu Mi-ji of the same because she did not want Lee Ho-su’s tragic experience and weakness to be known by everyone. According to Lee Ho-su's memory, despite their misunderstandings, they overcame their differences and became friends.

Our Unwritten Seoul episodes 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.

