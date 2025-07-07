Good Boy episodes 11-12 recap: Yoon Dong-ju’s punch drunk symptoms worsen as he hides the truth from Ji Han-na

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, and more, dropped episodes 11 and 12 on July 5 and 6, 2025, respectively, on JTBC. Good Boy showcases the story of a team of five athletes turned police officers fighting against evil in the city of Insung.

Ad

Good Boy episode 12 showcased that Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) had severe headaches and dizziness. He received a call from Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun) but didn't pick up. The next day, Ji Han-na visited his place to check up on him and asked him to move back to her house.

Yoon Dong-ju agreed to move to Ji Han-na's house. She asked him if the doctor had given him a green signal on his reports, but Yoon Dong-ju did not reveal his punch-drunk incident and the danger to his vision if he continued to get hit at the same spot.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Good Boy episodes 11 and 12 recap: Yoon Dong-ju ends up on the police wanted list

In episode 11 of Good Boy, Go Man-sik, Ji Han-na, and Gwang-se found Yoon Dong-ju. He, along with the team, discussed that money is the main factor that moves Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se). He told them to look after all the black money Min Ju-yeong had hidden in Insung.

Ad

Kim Jong-hyeon found out that Silver Bunny was killed by Min Ju-yeong. He informed the same to Golden Bunny. This made Golden Bunny furious, and he told Kim Jong-hyeon how Min Ju-yeong learned the business under Oh Dollar and had a Russian henchman, Sergei.

Meanwhile, Min Ju-yeong made a separate deal with Baek Seok-chun to sell the candy drug in Insung. This deal was made without Kim Yeon-ha. It was also shown that during her childhood, Kim Yeon-ha's friend at the orphanage learned that she was going to be sent to the US. However, the parents were drug addicts, so instead of herself, she sent Kim Yeon-ha, which ruined Yeon-ha's life.

Ad

As Good Boy episode 11 progressed, Yoon Dong-ju and the team found Sergei and learned about all the locations and places owned by Oh Dollar where Min Ju-yeong may have hidden the money. They were able to find money. Min Ju-yeong went berserk and was furious that Yoon Dong-ju took away his money.

Ad

In Good Boy episode 12, the money Yoon Dong-ju's team found made it to the news, and they found the money in other areas too. It was shown that Oh Dollar had given a luxury watch to Min Ju-yeong for joining his team. However, Oh Dollar lied to him, as the watch was fake. Min Ju-yeong could not tolerate this and ended up killing Oh Dollar, taking over his watch and the business.

Ad

Kim Jong-hyeon informed the team that Golden Bunny was ready to testify against Min Ju-yeong. Meanwhile, Shin Jae-hong was not going to join the team again, as he planned to move to Gangwon and took out a loan from Athletes Support Company. He took a few days off to help Go Man-sik and the team before moving to Gangwon.

Meanwhile, Kim Yeon-ha decided to quit working with Min Ju-yeong, but he did not let her. She was soon caught by Yoon Dong-ju and was taken by the police but somehow escaped. She went to Min Ju-yeong and confronted him for selling her drug in Korea, especially to kids and women, which was not a clause of their contract.

Ad

In the meantime, Yoon Dong-ju and Shin Jae-hong were on a mission when Shin received a message that his loan was disapproved. He left Yoon Dong-ju's side for a few minutes. Yoon Dong-ju was quickly surrounded by Min Ju-yeong's goons, and Oh Jung-gu beat him up.

Oh Jung-gu told him when he was his coach he was aware of his punch-drunk incident and that his optic nerve was so sensitive that if he was hit in the same spot, he might lose his vision. He also told him that he was aware this was the reason why he took the medicines before the match.

Ad

Jung-gu took Yoon Dong-ju to Min Ju-yeong. Min took him to the same place where his money was hidden. He drugged Yoon Dong-ju despite Kim Yeon-ha telling him that it might kill Yoon Dong-ju. He was being moved somewhere in a truck, but he managed to escape as Kim Yeon-ha left the door unlocked.

Ad

As Good Boy episode 12 progressed, Yoon Dong-ju was seen running on the street in a highly injured condition. He was stabbed by a man and was caught on CCTV swinging the knife he was stabbed with. This footage was used against him, and he was all over the news as a cop under drug influence, trying to harm the public. Soon, Yoon Dong-ju was on the wanted list.

Additionally, Min Ju-yeong asked the commissioner to not do anything about this case. Min welcomed the commissioner to his team with the watch. Furthermore, Min Ju-yeong put a bounty of 100 million KRW on Yoon Dong-ju's life.

Ad

Go Man-sik, Shin Jae-hong, Kim Jong-hyeon, and Ji Han-na were looking for Yoon Dong-ju. By the end of Good Boy episode 12, Kim Jong-hyeon had found Yoon Dong-ju. At the same time, Kim Yeon-ha also arrived. She gave Yoon Dong-ju an anti-drug, which would help Dong-ju regain his strength, and left immediately after giving him the anti-drug.

Kim Jong-hyeon could not go to a hospital in Insung due to the wanted list. He had no choice but to seek help from his brother Kim Seok-hyun. Kim Jong-hyeon transferred his shares to Kim Seok-hyun to save Yoon Dong-ju. At the end of Good Boy episode 12, Ji Han-na is seen taking her gun to Insung's biggest construction site.

Ad

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with Good Boy on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More