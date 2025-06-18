Former NCT member Taeil admits to all charges special quasi-r*pe in first trial, prosecution seeks 7-year sentence 

On June 18, 2025, K-media Star News reported that former NCT member Moon Taeil appeared for his initial court session at the Seoul Central District Court, following over a year since allegations regarding a sexual offense were first reported.

Based on input from court authorities, the Women and Children's Crime Investigation Division 1 of the Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office formally indicted the South Korean artist along with two others on February 28, 2025.

The three individuals are being indicted under legal provisions concerning serious r*pe offenses. The suit is related to an event in June 2024, during which the purported victim (identified as a Chinese national) was r*ped while allegedly drunk.

All three accused confessed to the allegations during the trial. The prosecution has proposed a seven-year incarceration for each defendant. The case is currently under judicial review, and a ruling is anticipated in the forthcoming weeks.

Former NCT member Taeil's assault case explained involving an alleged intoxicated Chinese woman

Per the prosecutors' statements, the incident occurred roughly at 2:30 am on June 13, 2024. Taeil and the co-defendants reportedly pulled the severely inebriated person into a taxi and proceeded to her residence located in Bangbae-dong.

Between 4:00 am and 4:40 am, they allegedly assaulted while the victim was in an unconscious condition due to alcohol consumption.

"The defendants are friends and met the victim by chance at a bar in Itaewon around 2:33 AM on June 13, drank alcohol, and then dragged the victim, put her in a taxi, and went to the defendants' residence in Bangbae-dong. After that, from 4 AM to 4:30 AM on the same day, they r*ped the victim who was lying down unconscious from drinking," the prosection stated (per Star News).

Investigators located the suspects after a two-month inquiry. Surveillance videos were closely reviewed, followed by raids and evidence collection. During the session, the 31-year-old stated he had submitted a written document claiming voluntary appearance before the police.

Prosecutors, however, noted that this declaration did not align with legal requirements for self-reporting and said repeatedly using it was not legally appropriate.

The former NCT idol's side accepted the core facts laid out by the state’s legal team. They further said he had come to a resolution with the victim and provided an agreement form to the authorities. Based on that, Taeil asserted that the case led to a decision not to recommend criminal punishment.

Taeil launched his career in 2016 alongside the group’s first division, NCT U. He then subsequently joined a segment within Team 127. In August 2024, the agency announced his dismissal from the idol ensemble.

At that point, specific case details were not disclosed publicly. However, he was later officially withdrawn from the agency’s roster of artists. His exclusive contract was formally concluded in October that year.

