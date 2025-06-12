"I couldn't breathe" — Diddy's ex-lover "Jane" recalls the altercation that pushed her to the "breaking point" in their relationship

Diddy’s ex-lover, Jane, recalled her fight with the rapper that occurred last year at a rented house in Los Angeles. According to CNN, the dispute arose when Jane met Sean “Diddy” Combs after a gap in June 2024, as she had planned a date night for the artist.

During her recent appearance at the court on June 12, 2025, Jane confirmed for another time that she couldn’t breathe as the fight took a worse turn, as per the live updates posted by CNN. The words referred to her previous testimony on June 10, 2025, where she said that she allegedly pushed Sean Combs towards a marble counter and told Sean that she hated him.

According to The Mint, Sean reportedly pursued Jane after she locked herself inside the bathroom. Combs managed to open the door and caught Jane, following which he allegedly held her around the neck and put her in a chokehold. Jane explained her condition at the time by saying:

“I couldn’t breathe.”

Jane previously testified that she and Combs were speaking normally in the backyard. However, Jane reportedly began questioning Sean about his family trip as she assumed that Combs was with another woman on the same trip, which eventually led to their fight.

While she continued testifying against Diddy on June 12, Jane agreed that there were no injury marks on her neck except on her face. According to CNN, Jane told the court that she returned to the house after hiding outside for a few hours.

However, the dispute did not stop as Jane allegedly called Combs a “p*dophile,” and also punched him at the same time. Combs did not remain silent, and he responded by hitting Jane in the eye and forehead.

Jane opens up about the events that happened after she and Diddy punched each other

Jane testified on June 12, 2025, that she immediately contacted a woman through Sean’s phone. Although the woman’s identity was not disclosed, Jane doubted that she was the one who was possibly with Sean on the family trip.

According to the trial updates posted by CNN, the woman spoke to Jane, telling her to stop panicking. The duo also argued on the call, and the witness told the woman about the dispute that was happening between her and Diddy. Although Combs managed to disconnect the call, the woman called back multiple times, but the rapper did not respond.

Sean additionally contacted his assistant Jonathan through FaceTime, telling him to inform Jane that she was having wrong doubts about him. Jane recalled that Sean then followed her to the shower, and as she went inside, they continued arguing.

According to CNN, Diddy then slapped Jane a few times when the witness reportedly used names such as “b*tch” and “p*dophile” for Sean. The duo came out of the shower at one point, and Combs told Jane that they had never had similar fights in the past. Referring to the dispute, she told the court:

“At this point I had just reached my breaking point in the relationship.”

Jane testified that the problems were resolved a few days later when she went to Sean’s residence. The witness said they had a conversation for almost eight or nine hours, and Combs seemingly hinted at their separation. Jane recalled that she and Sean continued spending time with each other without inviting any entertainers, which included the use of drugs.

Jane first appeared at the court to testify against Diddy on June 5, 2025, and she began by revealing details of their first date. Notably, Jane’s identity has been kept confidential from everyone else, except the jury members.

