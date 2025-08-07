“Do NOT try this at home”: Perez Hilton reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s diet revealed in new interview, claims he doesn’t eat “much of anything”

Machine Gun Kelly's recent dietary revelations have sparked concern, with media personality Perez Hilton issuing a stark warning: "Do NOT try this at home." In a candid interview with HipHop-N-More, the 35-year-old musician revealed that he barely eats, subsisting primarily on water, bone broth, and fermented foods, a regimen that has raised eyebrows due to its extreme nature.

When asked about his diet, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) said,

"I don't really eat. I just do water a bunch."

Furthermore, MGK admitted that if it was not for the fact that they were filming the conversation, his dinner would have just been water. He explained that he eats "a couple times a week," with his meals consisting mainly of bone broth infused with kimchi and sauerkraut, foods he chooses for their probiotic benefits.

Aside from this limited diet, Kelly mentioned occasionally drinking celery juice and coconut water. On top of that, he stated that he drinks coffee and smokes cigarettes every day.

Perez Hilton took to his YouTube channel on August 7, 2025, to express his shock at Machine Gun Kelly's "scary" diet. He warned viewers against it, saying,

"Do NOT try this at home...Megan Fox's baby daddy has given a startling new interview where he reveals what he eats. More specifically, what he doesn't eat...much of anything."

Perez Hilton Critiques Machine Gun Kelly's Extreme Diet: "Sounds Unhealthy"

Perez Hilton continued his critique of Machine Gun Kelly's diet, calling it "unhealthy". While acknowledging that he enjoys kimchi and sauerkraut himself, Hilton emphasized that they were "low calorie, low nutrient foods" he eats as snacks, not substitutes for meals.

"Listen, I enjoy both kimchi and sauerkraut, but they're like low calorie, low nutrient food," Hilton said. "I just have them as like snacks, not as like meals...it sounds unhealthy to me."

Hilton said that he would have typically assumed MGK was "trolling", but his "thin" figure led him to think twice. He also expressed concern over whether Kelly had an eating disorder.

"Now, normally I would think he's trolling, but he does look...very, very thin. Um, is this an E to the D?"

According to Page Six, Machine Gun Kelly's eating pattern does not contain enough calories, protein, or proper nutrients that the body often needs for energy and functioning.

Fermented foods such as kimchi or sauerkraut contain probiotics, but they do not have enough food to take the place of a balanced meal. Bone broth, while it is nutrient-dense, does not provide the macronutrients for an active lifestyle.

Nutrition experts generally do not recommend prolonged fasting without medical supervision due to potential consequences, such as losing muscle, feeling fatigued, and possibly lowering your immune system response.

When caffeine and nicotine are used, both appetite suppressants, in this mix, it exponentially increases the potential health consequences.

Machine Gun Kelly has not publicly replied to claims of his diet being unhealthy. The singer revealed on the Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2024 that he had been sober for a year.

