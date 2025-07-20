  • home icon
"I have no idea what you said, but thank you": When Machine Gun Kelly had an awkward exchange with F1 commentator Martin Brundle

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 20, 2025 10:58 GMT
In Picture: Machine Gun Kelly and Martin Brundle (from Left). Credit: Getty Images
In Picture: Machine Gun Kelly and Martin Brundle (from Left). Credit: Getty Images

Veteran F1 commentator Martin Brundle is known for his grid walk prior to every race weekend. Brundle, who represents Sky Sports F1, always walks on the grid and speaks to celebrity guests at every event. On one such occasion, during the 2023 Sao Paulo GP, he met renowned American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, and their conversation turned out to be a classic.

MGK was one of the guests at the Brazilian race in 2023. As he was present on the grid before the race, Brundle found him and went to have a conversation. After approaching MGK, Brundle said:

"Martin Brundle of Sky F1, good to see you. Welcome to our grid."

Replying to this, MGK said:

"I've no idea what you said but thank you."

Brundle replied:

"I said welcome to the grid."

To this, MGK further added:

"Ah, thank you, thank you. Honored to be here."

Following this, Brundle asked:

"Tell us about your career at the moment, is that pumping?"

Unsure of Brundle's question, MGK asked:

"Well, what you saying?"

Brundle repeated the question:

"Tell us about your career, what's going on for you?"
Finally, MGK said about his career:

"Ah my career. I don't think about my career. I don't think about it."

A disappointed Brundle then closed the conversation with:

"Well well, tell you what, good luck with whatever you do."

Here's the video of Martin Brundle's awkward interaction with Machine Gun Kelly at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace:

Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, is a 35-year-old rapper and songwriter from Houston, Texas. The winner of the American Music Awards for being the favorite rock artist, MGK, has multiple accolades like this under his belt.

MGK came into the limelight with Lace Up back in 2012, MGK's debut studio album. Following this, General Admissions and Bloom, his second and third albums, also received enormous praise and success. He derived his nickname from the Prohibition-era gangster George Kelly Barnes.

When Martin Brundle had an awkward interaction with Ferrari's sponsor

During the 2018 Chinese GP, Martin Brundle approached Lisa Su, the Chief Executive Officer of AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), one of the sponsors of Scuderia Ferrari. However, Brundle did not know who Su was, and as a result, it was followed by an awkward interaction.

Brundle started off the conversation with:

"Excuse me, ma'am do you speak English?"
To this, Su replied:

"Yes I do."

Brundle followed up:

"Well, you're Martin's random person, the first one of the year. How are you and what are you doing on the grid?"

Su replied again:

"I'm doing great, I'm with AMD, so we're sponsoring the Ferrari car."

Brundle stated:

"Okay yes, right. So you've got VIP access. Look you've got access everywhere by the looks of it. That's the secret, become the sponsor of Ferrari.
Lisa Su concluded:

"Yes, thank you. That's great. Fantastic."

Martin Brundle concluded:

"Alright, good to see you."

Here's the video of Martin Brundle's awkward interaction with Lisa Su:

Lisa Su is an American billionaire businesswoman who has a net worth of more than $1 billion. Martin Brundle, on the other hand, is one of the most renowned F1 figures and a former driver with 165 race starts to his name.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

