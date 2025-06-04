"You guys think I give a f**k about $10k?": xQc responds to Machine Gun Kelly's accusation of owing money

Felix "xQc" has responded to Machine Gun Kelly's accusation of owing money. The Kick and Twitch star was browsing submissions on his official X community, The Jungle, during a recent livestream, where he came across a video from Machine Gun Kelly's collaboration with Kick ambassador Adin Ross.

According to the American singer and rapper, Felix owed him $10,000.

"(Adin Ross says, 'We're even, right?') No. xQc owes me money. (Adin Ross responds, 'He owes you money. Say it to the camera. Wait, right here.') 10 bands. One, two, three, four, 10, I need those. Bring 'em my way. You got it?"

The former Overwatch pro responded to Machine Gun Kelley's claims by saying he dislikes owing money to anyone. While claiming to have "overpaid" for a jet ride, adding that there was some "discrepancy," xQc said:

"Okay, bro, bro, bro, I don't like owing anybody any money ever. Okay. If that's true, I'll give it to him right now. But I think, I remember at the time, so I remember when I left the warehouse, I told Tav and Adin, 'Yo, pay him back because we split a jet way back,' I'm pretty sure, and I had paid, I overpaid...there's a discrepency at the time, I told him about that. I said, 'Yo, remember the money you owe me,' or whatever. I think Jordan has it. I said, 'Yo! Just take it from that.'"

The French-Canadian personality rhetorically asked his community if they thought he cares about the amount:

"You guys know for a fact that when I was leaving, I said, 'Yo, you can pay him whenever and take it from the money that he owes me.' I remember saying something like along those lines. Like, I'm not stupid. I mean, nobody ever told me that I owe that money. Like, you guys think I give a f**k about $10k? It's just..."

"Nothing burger" - xQc on Machine Gun Kelly claiming that he owes the latter $10,000

After watching the video of Machine Gun Kelly claiming xQc owed him $10,000, the Quebec native stated he would "worry" about the situation under the following condition:

"Anyway, that's like a nothing burger. But if it's a something burger, then I'll worry about it."

Felix made headlines on June 2, 2025, when he said Zack "Asmongold" was "riding the hype train" after the former OTK (One True King) member joined Kick.

