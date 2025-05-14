"My blood froze": xQc reveals why he thought he was "about to get killed" during an outing with Amouranth

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Kaitlyn "Amouranth," explaining why her conflict with her husband was "real." For context, on May 11, 2025, Amouranth and her husband, Nick Lee, made headlines after engaging in a several-hour-long argument and dispute.

Numerous videos from the livestream went viral, including one in which Nick Lee accused the Houston, Texas native of cheating on him with someone named "Aaron."

On May 13, 2025, xQc commented on the situation, describing an incident when Amouranth's husband "came out of nowhere" during an outing. Claiming that his "blood froze" and "thought he was about to get killed," the former Overwatch pro said:

"We're like an hour in and then, chat, the place is pretty, like, there are not a lot of people. Okay? It's getting really late. And then, I swear on everything, door opens, a guy rolls in a f**king disguise. In a f**king disguise! Okay? And at the table, pulls up a chair, and he sits down, okay, wearing this weird hat and messenger bag, almost like a thief, and he's like, 'Guys, I'm recording.' I'm like, 'What the f**k!' And I swear, chat, my blood froze and I thought I was about to get killed."

While speculating that Amouranth's husband supposedly tracked her location, xQc added:

"I genuinely thought I was done for. It was GG. Okay. And it was just her husband. It was just... showing up, I guess he has her texts or her phone or her location, whatever, and the guy just pulled up from out of nowhere! Yeah, he did talk."

xQc explains why he believes Amouranth's recent viral conflict with her husband was "real"

After revealing how Amournath's husband showed up during an outing, xQc explained why the couple's recent livestreamed conflict was "real." While claiming that the two argued "for a long time" during the aforementioned outing, the Twitch streamer said:

"He started arguing with her, and then he started talking like, 'Oh, dude, you're going to leave me at home to do this and this task, and you're going to go out to dinner,' or whatever. And then they went outside to argue or whatever. And, it's why I think this is real because they were arguing for a long time. And it was just me and her team of assistants or whatever just like that when they were outside across the street. There was a big window. Big a** window! You can see them arguing, and we're just, 'Yep. Yep.'"

xQc made headlines on April 24, 2025, when he responded to netizens' allegations that he was engaging in "right-wing grift."

