Amouranth's viral conflict with her husband, explained

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has gone viral on social media after getting into a conflict with her husband, Nick Lee, live on stream. On May 11, 2025, several clips from Amouranth's livestream surfaced on X, showing her getting into a heated argument with her significant other.

During their back-and-forth, which lasted several hours, the Houston, Texas native ended up calling the police on Nick, and a police officer eventually appeared on the broadcast.

This article will go over the debacle and explore what happened during the Kick livestream.

Amouranth's husband alleges that the streamer cheated on him

In a one-minute video posted on X, Nick Lee seemed to confront Amouranth, asking if they could discuss an alleged incident in which she supposedly kissed another man. He said:

"Can we talk about you kissing Black men while we're married? Oh, we don't want to talk about that one? Did he ask if you could have an open relationship? Oh, he didn't?! Did you ask that, okay, maybe I will sleep with Aaron. Did we say that? Oh, okay, we're going to lie to your chat now? And you didn't give him a h**djob in the parking lot? I didn't drive up to you guys together, you giving him a h**djob in the parking lot in Chinatown?"

In response, Amouranth said:

"That is not even true! I was... oh, my god! We can talk about that, sure. I had to go on Tinder dates that I didn't want to go on, and then you started calling me over at the karaoke bar a lot. No! You were the one in an open relationship. No! That is not... no, I did not! We're literally not lying. I did not!"

Amouranth's husband expresses dissatisfaction with the content creator making $1.5 million per month

At one point during the livestream, Nick Lee shared details about Amouranth's financial situation, claiming that she currently earns around $1.5 million per month. Claiming that the 31-year-old made $2 million on an adult platform in 2022 and 2023, without including incentives from a livestreaming contract, Nick said:

"We have a Kick contract, and we still do Only**ns. She does. Right? The amount of money we make with both, with the exception of the last two months, has always been less than what Only**ns alone in a month used to make in 2022-2023. Back then, Only**ns often hit a monthly of $2 million. Currently, last month we did $2m. This month, and every other month under the Kick contract, Kick plus Only**ns did about $1.2m to $1.3m."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, Nick Lee added:

"Sometimes $1.5m. Actually, kind of frequently, $1.5m. But you get what I'm saying? So, if we look at it, we made more money in 2022 and 2023 per month, than we did any of the months over the last two years."

"You wanted to divorce me!" - Amouranth breaks down in tears during the livestream with her husband

During the livestream, Nick stated that he "felt very justified" in being upset with Amouranth, claiming that she believed he was going to "have her murdered." He said:

"I feel like I am very justified in being upset that you thought I was going to have you murdered when I saved you... and I still saved you!"

Kaitlyn, in tears, responded:

"You were mad at me, you told me you wish you hadn't saved me, and that we wouldn't have this bond of you being attached to you, because you want to divorce me. Pick what you want. Want me to divorce you? Which one? I can't do anything, apparently."

Amouranth calls the cops on her husband after he seemingly charges at her

In a one-minute-seven-second video shared by X user @kick_clips, Nick voiced his discontent with "being observed" and Amourath pointing a camera at him. When the latter told him to leave, adding that she would not follow him, Nick remarked:

"...That's fine. I'm not okay with... I'm not un-okay with being observed. I'am un-okay with you pointing a camera at my face. (The streamer responds, 'Well, then leave. I'm not going to follow you.') So, you're going to be super defiant, is that right?"

Nick was then seen seemingly charging at Amouranth while she was livestreaming from her desk. She reacted:

"What the f**k is wrong with you, bro? What is wrong with you?"

A police officer was then seen on the broadcast, inquiring whether the Kick streamer was okay.

