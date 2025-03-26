Kick CEO Ed "Eddie" Craven's opinions on controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" have garnered attention on social media. On March 26, 2025, a 38-second clip from Craven's gambling livestream was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In the video, the Australian billionaire addressed a live viewer's criticism of Ice Poseidon's IRL livestreams from Japan. When asked if he was disappointed by the Florida native's recent content, Ed Craven replied:

"'Are you disappointed how bad Ice Poseidon's Japan trip is?' I think Ice has done an amazing job with his recent, you know, 80-something-day streaming. He is a f**king machine! Not going to lie. Compared to a lot of streamers out there, like you know, Ice is live like f**king 24 hours a day, quite literally. And he is making... you know, he is far more entertaining than a lot of the big streamers over on, like, whether it's Twitch, YouTube, or here on Kick, too! I think Ice is doing good."

The Kick CEO's comments sparked a heated debate on the streamer-focused subreddit. While some agreed with Ed Craven's statement, others expressed dissatisfaction.

"And I'm a better racing driver than Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen combined," Redditor u/SlowMissiles wrote.

"No clue what Ice is up to these days, but yeah his peak from 2016-2018 will literally never be replicated on Twitch again or mostly likely any streaming platforms. Not in terms of viewership, but just how much degenerate s**t he got away with and had a large following for. I imagine it's not true to him now, but his IRL era from back then won't be replicated," Redditor u/Endless_Circle_Jerk commented.

"I mean he's not wrong. He is still a huge POS and blacklisted himself from so many areas but Ice really paved a foundation for IRL," Redditor u/fishdafinessa posted.

"Compares to other streamers on Kick and Rumble? Sure, but that's a VERY low bar," Redditor u/Eibon153 remarked.

"Eddie's a billionaire piece of s**t, and Ice is doing a 24/7 streaming challenge for 100 days with stake gambling embedded in it, he has an average of 5k viewers. Of course he's going to praise Ice for making him a bunch of money," Redditor u/Agni_Flame stated.

What was the recent controversy involving Kick streamer Ice Poseidon?

Ice Poseidon made headlines on March 12, 2025, after a video of his actions in South Korea surfaced on X. X user @johnnysosmally shared a 36-second clip from his IRL livestream in the country, in which he was seen engaging in apparently racist behavior toward an elderly cab driver.

The Kick streamer's antics resulted in him facing significant backlash, with one netizen accusing him of making a "mockery of Asian people."

