"Mockery of Asian people": Netizens criticize Ice Poseidon for seemingly being racist in South Korea

Controversial internet personality and Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" has received major backlash from the online community for his actions in South Korea. On March 11, 2025, a 36-second video from his IRL livestream from the country surfaced on X.

In the video, Ice Poseidon is seen traveling in a cab with other content creators and engaging in apparent racist behavior toward a South Korean driver. When asked where he wanted to go, Paul seemed to mock the South Korean language and dialect.

Netizens on X have voiced their discontent with the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's behavior. One community member claimed that the 30-year-old "cannot make content unless he uses racism":

"(SIGH) Ice Poseidon (Paul Denino) has made it to South Korea, and guess what? Right away he started to make fun of the Korean language and the way Koreans talk. Like I said, he cannot make content unless he uses racism."

X user @jfactorgod accused the content creator of mocking Asian people:

"They have a f**king Korean baldy in the taxi but have Ice do his mockery of Asian people smh. Hank would be proud even though he's fluent in stuttering Korean," the X user remarked.

Meanwhile, X user @CPorterMusic compared Ice Poseidon to "nuisance streamers" like Ramsey Khalid "Johnny Somali," describing them as "rude, racist, and misogynistic trolls":

"Nuisance streamers like Johnny Somali and Ice Poseidon, and all the other insufferable narcissists who make a living being rude, racist, misogynistic clout-chasing trolls, should be shoved inside a rocketship and given a one-way trip to the core of the Sun." the Xuser wrote.

Another netizen believed that Paul has become a "has-been streamer":

"Like I said before, he is an idiot. I guess it’s true what I heard about him. He is a lolcow and a streamer has-been. It’s ironic to see someone who once started IRL streaming genre and other things to be reduced down to the lowest common denominator of content these days." X user @PranksterJF posted.

Netizen creates a warning poster for Ice Poseidon as the controversial streamer travels to South Korea for IRL content

On March 11, 2025, X user @johnnysosmally created a warning poster for Ice Poseidon, informing the South Korean community about the streamer's visit to the country. While claiming that the Florida native traveled to South Korea to "ridicule" the culture "for money and clout," the X user wrote:

"This is "Ice Poseidon" (Paul Denino). He's a nuisance streamer. He's also a racist. He came to Korea to mock and ridicule Korean culture for money and clout. He's broken the law in different countries. WARNING, DO NOT SERVE HIM AT YOUR PLACE OF BUSINESS. AVOID THIS MAN!"

This is not the first time Ice Poseidon has made headlines for controversial reasons this year. On February 16, 2025, a video in which the Kick streamer threatened to "kill" his girlfriend, went viral.

