"I'm going to f**king kill her!": Video of Ice Poseidon threatening his girlfriend goes viral

Controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced showing him threatening to kill his girlfriend. On February 15, 2025, Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert posted a two-minute-31-second video from the content creator's IRL livestream from Hokkaido, Japan.

Ad

While traveling, Ice Poseidon stated that he was "going to kill and f**k up" his girlfriend and broke the car's windshield. He exclaimed:

"I'm going to f**king kill her! I'm going to f**k her up! I can't f**king believe this! I don't care, dude. I have glass in my hand, I don't care, bro! I can't f**king take this anymore! (The Kick streamer's associate says, 'The glass is broken.') Yeah, go ask my f**king hand, man! I don't give a f**k, man!"

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, the Kick streamer claimed that his significant other did not support him during his "worst times":

"I need to get the f**k out of this car, man. (The Kick streamer's associate inquires, 'Are you okay, bro?') I'm fine. I'm fine, bro. I don't know why she can't just support me in my f**king worst time ever?! Worst f**king time..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'll never know if any other girl is genuine" - Ice Poseidon responds to Myron Gaines telling him to "kick" his girlfriend "to the curb"

On February 15, 2025, X user @clippedszn posted a 37-second video from Ice Poseidon's livestream. In it, he claimed he was going "mentally insane" and burst into tears while discussing his relationship with his girlfriend:

Ad

"If you wanna break up, I'll break up with you. I need somebody who’s going to be with me through thick and thin, support my feelings while I'm out here working my a** off while you are sitting home and doing nothing. I'm out here working my a** off and going mentally insane."

Ad

In response, contentious podcaster Myron Gaines said that Ice Poseidon should "kick" his partner "to the curb":

"Bro why are you letting a 30-year-old thot get you this emotional? You're famous and rich. Shes not. Kick her to the curb."

Paul replied by explaining why his girlfriend's "value will always be greater than other women":

"She was with me before I was rich and paid my bills. She stood with me on hard times so her value will always be greater than other women on that alone. I'll never know if any other girl is genuine because I'll never be broke again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, on March 4, 2024, Ice Poseidon's girlfriend, Kimmee, posted an update on Discord to announce her breakup with the Kick streamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback