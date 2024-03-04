"I want to focus more on myself" - Ice Poseidon's girlfriend Kimmee announces breakup with Kick streamer, claims it was "mutual"

On March 4, 2024, a screenshot of a Discord message from Paul "Ice Poseidon's" girlfriend, Kimmee, began circulating on X, announcing her breakup with the Kick streamer. In a post shared by X user @Liutauras_, Kimmee stated that she and Ice Poseidon had broken up because the "timing was just not right." She added that they would remain friends and care about each other.

Kimmee wrote:

"Hey guys, I'm nervous to tell you guys, but Paul and I are breaking up, right now, the timing is just not right and not what we had pictured or planned when we first got back together again. We will still be friends and I know we will always care about each other."

The content creator said she "wants to focus more" on herself, while the indefinitely banned Twitch personality "needs to focus on his career." She added:

"I want to focus more on myself and he needs to focus on his career. All I ask is to please continue to be respectful to us both and I won't tolerate any negativity about him, as I very much still care about him."

X user @Gucciganggamerg shared another Discord message from Kimmee, in which she claimed that the decision to split was "mutual":

"This is f**ked up, lol. It was mutual."

User @Gucciganggamerg also posted Ice Poseidon's comment on his official Discord server, where he stated that he "doesn't have the energy to focus on a relationship":

"I just don't have the energy to focus on a relationship right now."

Kimmee's Discord messages in which she announced her breakup with the popular Kick streamer (Image via @Liutauras_ and @Gucciganggamerg/X)

"This Europe stream is about to go hard" - Netizens react to Kimmee's announcement of breaking up with Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon's response to his breakup with Kimmee (Image via @Gucciganggamerg/X)

X user @Liutauras_'s post, in which they shared Kimmee's aforementioned Discord message, has garnered significant traction. One fan commented on the streamers' breakup by writing:

On the other hand, user @emerican5 remarked:

"Oh, this Europe stream is about to go hard."

Some netizens were saddened to hear that the Kick content creators had split:

Ice Poseidon is a well-known Just Chatting and IRL streamer who broadcasts his content on Kick and YouTube. Many consider the 29-year-old to be a contentious internet personality, having been arrested in Thailand in 2023 for performing an explicit dance on his girlfriend at a hotel.