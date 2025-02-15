Ice Poseidon says he's going "mentally insane" while breaking down in tears over his relationship with his girlfriend

Controversial IRL streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" was seen in a rather animated state during his latest stream (February 15, 2025). For context, the Kick streamer had an altercation with his girlfriend Kimmee, after which he seemingly hinted at breaking up. According to Ice Poseidon, he had passed a comment about another woman's breasts, which led to the fight. He said:

"I could f**k so many of these goddamn girls out here (Japan) and I don't. You better be f**king thankful for that sh*t. If I wanna say a b*tch got big t*ts, yeah, a b*tch got big t*ts. What about it? Get the f**k over it."

Later in the same stream, Paul appeared quite emotional and appeared to have a breakdown while talking about their relationship. He exclaimed:

"She's complaining that I was mean to her. I don't even remember what the conversation was. This is f**king r*tarded. I was trying to say that if I am starting to lose my mind a little but, if you can just work with me."

"All she cares are about her feelings" - Ice Poseidon comments after argument with his girlfriend

Ice Poseidon appeared quite emotional in his latest stream, expressing his frustration after a fallout with his girlfriend. The Kick streamer, along with some of his colleagues, is currently touring Japan.

During the stream, Paul alleged that he had asked his girlfriend to cooperate with him while he was feeling a bit out of sorts, but she refused:

"All she cares are about his feelings. She doesn't care about my f**king feelings. She's never willing to put me first, never willing to be selfless. Always, her feelings matter first."

The Kick streamer also hinted at a breakup, stating:

"I just said, I don't want it. If you wanna break up, I'll break up with you. I need somebody who’s going to be with me through thick and thin, support my feelings while I'm out here working my a** off while you are sitting home and doing nothing. I'm out here working my a** off and going mentally insane."

This isn't the first time breakup talks between Kimmee and Ice Poseidon have surfaced. Back in March 2024, she explained that both she and the streamer needed to focus on their careers. However, they later got back together.

