Ice Poseidon films fight between two streamers as one of them spits at the other

Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" recently filmed a fight between two streamers while broadcasting the entire encounter onto his channel. Ice Poseidon is hosting a one-hundred-day broadcast to travel to obscure places and villages in Japan. He also aims to learn Japanese in these one hundred days and is broadcasting himself live on a twenty-four-seven basis.

A clip of the scuffle has since been uploaded on X by @DramaAlert. It shows the two facing off against each other while shouting indescribably at one another. Things escalated, however, as the verbal fight soon became physical; one of the streamers even spat at the other, his saliva landing inside the other's mouth.

Ice Poseidon films two streamers fighting with each other as one rushes to the restroom after being spat at

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ice Poseidon is an IRL content creator who often hosts broadcasts traveling around the world while collaborating with fellow content creators. Subsequently, at foreign locations, Ice Poseidon is often seen interacting with the locals or trying out activities in his vicinity.

Within the clip of the fight between the two streamers, the two started by shouting at each other, until one shoved the other hard enough to knock his camera out of his hand. The fight escalated as the blue-haired individual who dropped his equipment started grabbing the other's clothing and shouting in his face.

In response, the other streamer decided to spit directly onto his face. As the blue-haired streamer was speaking at the time, the spit inadvertently landed inside his mouth, with him rushing to the washroom to vomit inside a urinal in response.

Ice Poseidon's broadcasts often showcase the streamer being involved in precarious situations, as he and a fellow streamer ABZ were recently confronted by the local Japanese police during a broadcast after the duo plucked an orange while strolling, which had eventually led to a complaint being lodged against them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback