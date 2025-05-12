What are the allegations against Amouranth? Nick Lee's accusations against his wife explored

Kick and Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has become the talk of the town following her recent livestream with her husband, Nick Lee. For those unaware, Amouranth hosted a Just Chatting and IRL broadcast on the Stake-backed platform on May 11, 2025, during which she got into a heated altercation with her significant other.

Ad

Several moments from the livestream have gone viral on social media platforms, such as Reddit, X, and TikTok. However, one particular video has garnered significantly more traction.

In a one-minute clip that surfaced on X, Nick Lee seemed to confront the 31-year-old, alleging she had been unfaithful in their marriage.

While detailing an incident in which Amouranth allegedly kissed a man and performed a sexual act on a person named "Aaron" in a parking lot, Nick stated:

Ad

Trending

"Can we talk about you kissing Black men while we're married? Oh, we don't want to talk about that one? Did he ask if you could have an open relationship? Oh, he didn't?! Did you ask that, okay, maybe I will sleep with Aaron. Did we say that? Oh, okay, we're going to lie to your chat now? And you didn't give him a h**djob in the parking lot? I didn't drive up to you guys together, you giving him a h**djob in the parking lot in Chinatown?"

Ad

Amouranth refuted her husband's allegations, claiming she was compelled to go on Tinder dates she didn't want to. She added:

"That is not even true! I was... oh, my god! We can talk about that, sure. I had to go on Tinder dates that I didn't want to go on, and then you started calling me over at the karaoke bar a lot. No! You were the one in an open relationship. No! That is not... no, I did not! We're literally not lying. I did not! These men can't even find p**n that would make us money from such sexual acts that you are claiming right now, yet you are saying I would do it off-stream for no money. You're re**rded!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amouranth calls her husband out for being "unhinged"

Another video from Amouranth and Nick Lee's conflict emerged on X, in which the former called the latter out for being "unhinged." Claiming she was the "sane one" while her husband was in an "insane mindset," the Kick streamer said:

"No, I'm the sane one. You are in an insane mindset! (Nick Lee responds, 'No, you're just saying something that is mentally unhinged for you right now.') No, it's literally you! You are unhinged. (Nick Lee responds, 'Normally, when you know that we're being swatted, you're at least concerned for the dogs, and you almost leave both.') I was not concerned in this case because one, I know that the dogs aren't in here, so there's nothing for me to be concered. And I know that they are outside."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, neither Amouranth nor Nick Lee has addressed the community following their recent conflict.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More