"You're radical": xQc responds to "right-wing grifter" allegations following recent controversy

Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has labeled those calling him a "right-wing grifter" as "radical." For context, the French-Canadian personality garnered attention on April 23, 2025, when he responded to an X post by Hasan "HasanAbi" about Elon Musk reportedly wanting to leave politics because "he's tired of 'attacks' from the left."

HasanAbi said the following in an X post:

"dont ever let anyone tell you your voices dont matter."

xQc posted a one-word response with an image of Tesla cars on fire:

"“Voices”."

Several netizens commented on the situation, with some alleging that Felix was engaging in "right-wing grift." X users in his official community, The jungle, wrote:

"The asmonification of xqc is beginning. conservative grifting is too lucrative to pass up," X user @react_0 posted.

"centrist btw. now we get another hasan drama farm after kai,dontai,rage,etc. This time to defend a billionare who has defunded the department of education, attacks miniorities, and fired 1000s of govt workers. so cringe, rightwing grift in full effect," X user @Dabes519323 remarked.

In response to these comments, xQc claimed that "radical" individuals were labeling "normal things" as "right-wing grifting." He elaborated:

"Only radical libtards will start calling normal things, like, right-wing grifting. Like bro, that's illness, that's illness. I'm going to tell you how it is because you're so far left, things that are nearly in the middle will look like they're from the right, that's because you're radical, brother. It's hard to accept it."

"It's so cringe" - xQc responds to backlash over his recent viral X post

The conversation continued, with xQc commenting on people who claim that the "revolution is upon us" by "burning down" cars. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"F**king revolution Andys, 'Guys, the revolution is upon us, guys! Guys, the CEOs are dying! Get them, guys! Eat the rich! Burn down the f**king... burn down the cars! We are we are the fucking modern day... super changing the world!' Like dude, shut up. Like, boy, it's so cringe, man!"

In other news, Felix claimed during his April 13, 2025, livestream that his ex-partner Samantha "Adept's" lawyer attempted to drop her as a client during a legal battle in California.

