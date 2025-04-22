"Everybody was mad": xQc compares Bonbibonkers' allegations against woman with CallMeCarson controversy

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on streamer Bonbibonkers' allegations against a woman. For those unaware, Bonbibonkers went viral on April 21, 2025, after videos from her livestream were shared on X. In one of them, the content creator discussed her experience with a 23-year-old woman with whom she had a "flirty and touchy" situation when she was 17.

Ad

She said:

"She was like 23 when we started getting, like, flirty and like, touchy when I was 17. And she was 23 at the time. I'm just, like, annoyed that I realized it so late because I spent so long defending this girl. And I thought she was a victim, too. And in some cases, yeah, but like, why would you, like... like, why?"

Ad

Trending

While commenting on the matter, xQc's attention was drawn to his live audience, where he noticed his fans saying "who cares" about the circumstances. Drawing parallels between Bonbibonkers' story and the Carson "CallMeCarson" 2021 controversy, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Chat, hold on. Hold on. You say, 'Who cares.' But when it came to CallMeCarson or whatever, people cared a lot. People were, like, everybody was mad. The whole internet, every human on Twitter was malding at like 19 -17, guy-girl. Girl-girl, something dating back to what seems like 15, brother, where is the energy, brother man?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc seemingly calls out double standards when allegations against women surface in comparison to those against men

During the same April 21, 2025, Twitch livestream, xQc seemed to call out the online community's double standards for treating allegations against women differently than those against men.

He said:

"Chat, you know what? I was reading the chat, I just wanted to see the difference, and see the immediate reaction. Just, like, off the rip, the initial reaction of, like, seeing reacting to this and seeing whenever it's like a guy accusation, and people go, 'Oh, my god! Whoa! This guy did what?! Yo, police! Police!' And then, I see the clip over here and I started reading the chat, 'Me next. Me next. Me next. 'Who cares? 'Legal age 17 in this state.' It's like, dude, what? Like, Jesus Christ, man!"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:38:34

Streamer Bonbibonkers issued a statement after netizens assumed she was discussing her experience with Emily "Emiru." She said she was not referring to the One True King (OTK) member while detailing her story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More