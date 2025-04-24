xQc claims Adept's lawyer tried to drop her as a client amid trial in California: Timeline of their lawsuits explored

In a clip shared by @Awk20000 on April 23, 2025, popular streamer Felix “xQc” appeared to suggest that the lawyer representing his former partner, Sam “Adept,” in their ongoing legal dispute allegedly attempted to withdraw from her case. For context, the two have been involved in several legal proceedings following their separation a few years ago.

In the viral clip from his latest livestream on April 13, 2025, xQc seemingly claimed that the opposing attorney had requested to be removed from the case by the judge. The Canadian personality was playing Marvel Rivals during the broadcast when he remarked:

"I don't really know what happened with the California case. Last news I heard was from last month. They said the lawyer wasn't getting paid on the opposite side, and he was asking the court to be relieved of his duties.

"Basically the case is everything that has already been proven wrong. It's like a retry of everything, but in California with a bunch of added nonsense. Like, legitimate nonsense. "

Timestamp 1:10:13

A timeline of xQc and Adept's legal battles

xQc and Adept were in an on-and-off relationship for many years before officially parting ways in September 2022. Since then, they have had a few public interactions on stream, prompting questions from viewers about the nature of their relationship.

One notable incident occurred in January 2023, when Adept unexpectedly arrived at xQc’s home during a livestream. An argument between them was captured on the microphone, and a reference to a court order quickly went viral. At the time, the two had been fighting over the ownership of a McLaren that Adept claimed was in her name.

Following this event, details from various legal proceedings involving the two were widely circulated on social media. In one case, Adept claimed that the two had been married for three years and asked for a divorce. This surprised many fans, as neither party had previously disclosed any information about being married. The case centered on common law marriage in Texas.

In January 2025, however, xQc vehemently denied the claim that they were married. At the time, he said:

"I am not married, I was never married, okay?"

By August 2023, Adept had filed another lawsuit, accusing xQc of assault and abuse. The former Overwatch player denied the allegations, claiming he had never physically harmed Adept during their relationship.

In March 2024, xQc announced during a livestream that he had won both cases.

However, in October 2024, reports surfaced that Adept had initiated new legal proceedings against xQc, this time in the state of California. The outcome of the trial has yet to be determined.

