How many children does Machine Gun Kelly have? Rapper DJs with daughter Casie at his birthday party 

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared a video of himself DJing with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, the elder of his two daughters. They were seen dancing around a DJ board at a birthday party.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, uploaded the video to his Instagram account on April 30, 2025. In it, he was seen vibing with Casie while wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and a white hat turned backwards. Meanwhile, Casie sported a tube top and a biker jacket. MGK captioned the video:

"My daughter is a viiiiibe 💕"

More about Machine Gun Kelly's kids

Casie Colson Baker is MGK's first child, born in 2009 to him and his ex, Emma Cannon. She will turn 16 in July 2025. Casie has a musical inclination and has appeared on some of Machine Gun Kelly's albums.

The rapper, songwriter, and musician has spoken about how much he trusts his daughter for musical advice. He mentioned in an interview with Kelly Clarkson in November 2021 (via SCMP):

“I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now. She has her finger on the pulse of what’s hot, or if I’m doing a song and it’s the right one, she’ll confirm it.”

Meanwhile, in March 2025, MGK announced the birth of another daughter with his ex, Megan Fox. He shared an Instagram post on March 27 with the caption:

"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️"

She is, notably, the fourth child of Megan Fox and the second for Kelly. Fox has three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

More about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship

The two celebrities entered a relationship in 2020, as they were seen in interviews and at award shows together. Megan Fox also made appearances in a couple of MGK's music videos.

Last year, however, the couple announced their split, which came just a few weeks after they disclosed their pregnancy in November 2024. With Fox giving birth to their daughter in March 2025, speculation has arisen regarding their relationship. However, a source told PEOPLE that they aren't planning to make any big decision right now—

"Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl. They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together. They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Another source told the outlet that Fox and MGK are concentrating on their baby and enjoying this time together, although they are not officially back in a relationship.

"She's doing well and enjoying her newborn. Colson is around a lot and Megan seems happier with him. She hasn't mentioned that they are back together, though. It was heartbreaking for her to be pregnant and not be able to trust her partner. They are just focused on their baby girl now."

Megan Fox announced in March 2024 that the couple had ended their engagement but were still together. They, however, split up in December 2024.

