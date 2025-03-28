“A baby?”— When Megan Fox was caught off guard by a reporter’s bold personal question during an interview

On May 3, 2012, actress Megan Fox sat down for an interview with TV host Steve Jones for ET that did not quite go as planned. There to promote the new line of gadgets for Sharper Image, Fox was questioned by Jones as to what her favorite gadget was.

As Fox went on to describe her favorite gadget, which was Bluetooth headsets, Jones asked:

“Do you know the ultimate gadget that every man wants? A baby.”

The question was quickly followed by Megan Fox inquiring:

"A baby?"

As Jones went on to attempt to get information from Fox regarding the subject, she said:

"Oh, I know where you’re going with this. Alright, go go where do you want to go. I don't. You already hear the grumbles, you here the grumbles. No, no!"

Host Steve Jones apologized to Megan Fox after asking invasive questions during Entertainment Tonight interview

Before Megan Fox sat for the May 3, 2012, interview with Steve Jones for Entertainment Tonight, the host and interview team had been instructed by her publicists not to ask her any personal questions. But during the interview, when Jones asked Fox about her favorite gadget, he swerved onto the topic of the pregnancy rumors that had been lingering for a while.

At the time, there were ongoing rumors that Fox was pregnant with her first child with her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. Fox was caught off guard by the question since it was woven into a question about gadgets. She tried to play it off by laughing and suggesting that she knew where Jones was heading with the question, but eventually decided not to reply.

This led to her publicist telling Jones not to ask such questions. Later, Jones publicly apologized during a segment of Entertainment Tonight, mentioning that it was not right of him to attack Fox with the term "baby."

How many kids does Megan Fox have?

Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. They were born in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Their names are Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Fox gave birth to her fourth child with ex-fiancee Machine Gun Kelly on March 27, 2025. Kelly announced the same on Instagram the same day. Sharing a video of him stroking the newborn's small hands, Kelly shared the news of the arrival of his and Fox's "little celestial seed."

About Megan Fox

Megan Fox started working at a very young age (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox (full name: Megan Denise Fox) was born on May 16, 1986, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to parents Gloria Darlene and Franklin Thomas Fox. Her parents divorced when she was still young, and her mother remarried later. Fox subsequently lived with her mother, her sister, and her stepfather.

She moved out of her mother's home as soon as she could earn money on her own. She first started modeling before slowly moving into acting. Some of the earliest projects Megan Fox was part of included Holiday in the Sun (2001), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), and Transformers (2007).

Transformers was what brought Fox immense recognition, earning her several nominations across award shows. She won Best T&A of the Year at the Golden Schmoes Awards and Sci-Fi Siren at the Scream Awards for the movie.

Some of the other projects Fox is known for include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Jennifer's Body (2009), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). She is also popularly known for featuring in Eminem and Rihanna's 2010 hit song Love the Way You Lie.

