“This will be bigger than Endgame”: Internet flooded with reactions as fans call Avengers: Doomsday cast the strongest so far

On March 27, 2025, a post from Marvel Entertainment's official Instagram concerning the cast of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie sent fans into a frenzy.

After uploading back-to-back small videos (since deleted) and conducting a live stream of all the actors who would be part of the movie, the page uploaded a photo of the chairs that would be used by the actors on the set of the movie. This was followed by a video announcement comprising the same chairs with the names of the actors written and an appearance from Robert Downey Jr.

Although Robert Downey Jr. was already set to play Victor Von Doom (Dr Doom) in Avengers: Doomsday, the rest of the movie's cast was not announced. Marvel Entertainment's Instagram post saw some of the leading names as part of the cast of the movie such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Pedro Pascal.

To discuss their excitement around the film's casting, people took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter.

"This will be bigger than Endgame," one user wrote.

"Wow that's one hell of a cast Jesus," another user wrote sharing a similar sentiment.

"I’m already clapping. This is gonna be great," said another user.

That being said, while some of the people on the platform were hyped about the film, another group was curious about Marvel's casting for Avengers: Doomsday and deliberated on whether the film would be good.

"This is going to be the ultimate test of Disney, Marvel, the Russos, everyone involved. Bc I truly cannot imagine a scenario in which a movie this crammed actually comes out good and not incredibly mid and overwhelming. If it’s ACTUALLY good, it will be the most incredible feat in Hollywood history," one user wrote on the platform.

"This is one stacked cast if they fumble this marvel is officially dead," another user wrote.

"Just guessing that this film might be an oversaturated cameo fest with not much story. Disney involved starts the movie at 0 and Marvel is probably +1. Fingers crossed that it's not a super heavy CGI and cameo bore, " yet another user wrote.

Who are the actors to have been confirmed as being a part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday?

As previously mentioned, Robert Downey Jr was already confirmed to be playing the lead in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. The revelation was made on July 27, 2024, during the San Diego Comic-Con. At the event it was also revealed that the actor would be playing Doctor Doom in two Marvel movies- Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As per the latest announcement from Marvel Entertainment, the remaining cast of the movie comprises 26 actors. Assuming that the actors will be playing the roles that they portrayed in the previous Marvel movies, here is what the cast would look like:

Chirs Hemsworth as Thor

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Lewis Pullman as Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Falcon

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Does Avengers: Doomsday have a trailer?

Avengers: Doomsday does not have a trailer as of yet. The movie just entered production as highlighted by Marvel Entertainment in their cast announcement post on Instagram on March 27, 2025.

The trailer is due to arrive shortly, and in the meantime, Marvel enthusiasts can have a glimpse at the cast announcement video, uploaded above.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

