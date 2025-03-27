“Are they just friends?”: Fans speculate as Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal were spotted for a 3-hour long dinner

On March 22, 2025, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal sent the internet into a frenzy as the two were seen enjoying a dinner together for over three hours on Saturday. The duo were seen at the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. They were photographed enjoying each other's company with some mutual friends.

The original photographs of Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston were obtained by US Weekly. Once they were posted online, rumors of the two stars dating each other began. However, TMZ later reported that the two aren't dating each other and that their relationship is strictly platonic, with the two respecting each other as artists.

However, despite the rumor being disproven, fans are still engaging in the conversation relating to Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston and trying to wonder whether they're dating or not. While some think that The Last of Us star and FRIENDS alumn may be together, others think that two are just good friends and were enjoying dinner on the same day.

"Are they just friends?" questioned one fan on X.

"Me and my friend sparking romance rumors with walking the mile together in sixth grade," said another fan.

"This is like the gen x equivalent to when joe locke and olivia rodrigo were hanging out and people started wondering if they were dating," said another fan.

"God forbids someone speaks for 3 hours with a friend... Y'all don't have any friends and it's showing," exclaimed another fan on X.

Other fans also commented on how it is bad that every aspect of the two actors' lives is being displayed everywhere and that people should maintain boundaries. Here are some more reactions:

"It must being annoying being a celebrity and anytime you are seen with the opposite sex people assume you’re dating," said an X user.

"Why is it so hard to belive a woman is happy single??? The media and their weird obsession with giving her dating rumors is ridiculous," said another fan," said another fan on X.

"The day people stop speculating about pedro’s (and any celebrity’s) love life and s*xuality is the day i’ll know peace," said another fan.

Pedro Pascal opens up about dating rumors with Jennifer Aniston

Pedro Pascal is now busy as he is promoting The Last of Us season 2, which is set to premiere soon. At the red carpet event, Pedro Pascal was asked about the dating rumors with Jennifer Aniston, and he set the record straight by saying that they are just friends and were enjoying dinner that evening in an interview with E! News.

"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens," said Pascal.

Fans can next see Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2, where he plays the role of Joel. The season premieres on April 13, 2025, on Max.

For further updates, stay tuned.

