Where is Heather Kaniuk now? All about Graham Hornigold's ex-partner from Con Mum

Heather Kaniuk is the former partner of Graham Hornigold, a Pastry Chef, whose story will be explored in Nick Green’s Netflix documentary, Con Mum. Hornigold, who was looking to find his birth mother, faced an unexpected turn of events when a woman called Dionne contacted him and claimed to be his birth mother. However, little did he know that she was intending to con him.

It all started when Dionne claimed to have a terminal illness, and Hornigold out of his emotions started helping her financially, so much so that he himself ran into debt of thousands. Dionne’s sudden entry into Hornigold’s life changed everything not just for him but also for his family, his then-partner Heather Kaniuk, and their newborn son.

Who is Heather Kaniuk and where is she now?

Heather Kaniuk was Graham Hirnigold's partner when their lives were disrupted by the entry of Dionne. Dionne claimed to be a wealthy heiress who belonged to the royal family from Brunei. But at the time, neither Kaniuk nor Hornigold had any idea about Dionne's intentions and how she would scam them for thousands of dollars.

Dionne fabricated her own financial situation and bought expensive gifts for Hornigld, Kaniuk, and their son. It was only when Dionne took Hornigold to Switzerland for weeks-long trips to meet her lawyers and bankers to settle the matter of inheritance that Heather Kaniuk soon grew suspicious of her mother-in-law’s actions.

This was even before she discovered that her partner had already accumulated around 300 thousand dollars in debt. Eventually, Heather Kaniuk and Hornigold’s best friend, Juan Pablo Colubri, were able to convince Hornigold to see the truth about how Dionne was brainwashing him.

Although Hornigold finally discovered his mother’s lies, the entire ordeal put a strain on his relationship with Kaniuk. His decision to prioritize Dionne over a planned trip with her and their newborn son had a significant effect on their relationship.

As a result, the couple decided to part. Heather stays in New Zealand with her family while Hornigold resides in London looking after his pastry business. The couple have been separated for four years now. Although the businesses that Hornigold runs are joint business ventures between him and Kaniuk, she has stepped away from those. However, she is still involved to some degree with the businesses.

Where is Heather Kaniuk now?

Heather lives a quiet life in New Zealand with her family and her son. She has kept away from the public eye ever since the ordeal that broke up her relationship. Kaniuk used to have a bustling public presence in the late 2010s and early 2020s. She even has an impressive award-winning portfolio, which includes experience as an executive pastry chef at Shangri-La at the Shard and Hyde Park’s Mandarin Oriental, which earned her a great reputation in the industry.

Moreover, her business ventures with Graham Hornigold at Longboys also made her a celebrated figure in the industry. But ever since her son’s birth in September 2020 and the chaotic conclusion of her romantic relationship with Hornigold over Dionne, Kaniuk has returned to a more private life.

While her son continues to have a relationship with his father, Hornigold, which is maintained mostly over video calls, the state of Heather's relationship with her ex-partner now remains unrevealed to the public.

Catch Con Mum on Netflix for more about the case.

