Where is Dionne now? All about the scammer from Netflix's Con Mum 

Con Mum, the Netflix documentary released on March 25, 2025, recounts the complex and unsettling story of Michelin-starred pastry chef Graham Hornigold and his real-life encounter with Dionne, the woman who claimed to be his biological mother after more than four decades apart. What began as a heartfelt reunion in 2020 quickly spiralled into a long con that left Hornigold facing close to £300,000 in debt and the loss of his family stability.

As per The Sun's March 23, 2025, report, Dionne's current whereabouts remain unknown, and she did not respond to Netflix’s outreach during the making of Con Mum. Dionne, born in Malaysia and known to have used multiple aliases, presented herself as a wealthy businesswoman with ties to Southeast Asian royalty and a terminal illness.

According to The Guardian's report dated March 22, 2025, she fabricated cancer diagnoses, forged luxury items, and extracted loans and credit in Hornigold’s name, all under the guise of familial bonding. Despite being confirmed as his biological mother through a DNA test, she cut contact and disappeared after the scam unravelled.

The central figure of Con Mum, Dionne, skillfully used others to finance her lavish lifestyle without drawing attention

Following the release of Con Mum on Netflix, viewers have been left wondering what happened to Dionne after her disappearance. As of now, Dionne’s exact whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

According to The Sun, March 23, 2025, Graham Hornigold, the chef at the centre of the story, has not been in contact with her for more than three years. Netflix also confirmed that Dionne did not respond to their attempts to reach out during production.

While many reports have suggested that she may have returned to Malaysia or moved between countries in Southeast Asia, no credible source has verified her location. In the final moments of Con Mum, Hornigold mentions that Dionne called him once, apologized, and said she loved him, but he ended the conversation and has had no further communication with her.

Dionne has not faced legal consequences, as police reportedly told Hornigold and his partner that the case would not be pursued as fraud due to their familial connection, as per The Guardian.

A reunion that turned into a scheme

The events documented in Con Mum began in July 2020 when Dionne emailed Hornigold, claiming to be his birth mother. She provided accurate details about his early life, such as his place of birth and the absence of a middle name. The two agreed to meet in Liverpool, where Dionne, who had recently flown in from Bangkok, greeted him in person for the first time since infancy.

What initially appeared to be a long-awaited reunion quickly shifted direction. Dionne told Hornigold that she had terminal illnesses—a brain tumour, bone marrow cancer, and only six months left to live. According to The Mirror's March 25, 2025, report, she added that she was the illegitimate daughter of the former Sultan of Brunei and possessed significant wealth, which she intended to leave to her son.

Over the next year, Dionne introduced Graham and his partner, Heather Kaniuk, to a world of five-star hotels, expensive gifts, and promises of inheritance. She convinced him to spend time in Switzerland, allegedly to handle legal documents related to her fortune.

However, none of the business meetings or transactions ever produced results. All expenses, including hotel stays, car purchases, and other high-end bills, were funded by Hornigold himself, under the impression he would be reimbursed as per TIME, March 25, 2025.

How the truth unraveled

As documented in Con Mum, suspicions began to surface when Heather started noticing inconsistencies. Dionne had asked Graham to set up credit cards and make large financial transfers, which she never repaid.

Heather also discovered that Dionne had a history of fraud and multiple aliases, with past convictions for shoplifting and deception dating back to 1982, as per The Mirror. Dionne was previously jailed for obtaining cash and jewellery by false representation.

A man named Peng later contacted Graham, claiming Dionne had borrowed €150,000 from him and failed to repay. According to The Sun, Dionne had also promised €2 million in investment to another couple while in Zurich.

The situation escalated when Graham found a bottle of red dye among Dionne’s belongings, which she had allegedly used to fake medical symptoms. Eventually, he confronted her and demanded a DNA test.

The results confirmed Dionne was indeed his biological mother. Yet, the emotional damage and financial loss had already taken their toll. Graham had accumulated nearly £300,000 in debt, including £100,000 in direct losses and an additional £180,000 to £200,000 in outstanding finance agreements on cars and hotel bills, which Dionne had left unpaid noted in The Sun.

The legal and emotional aftermath

Despite the overwhelming financial evidence and testimonies from others she allegedly scammed, Dionne was not prosecuted. UK authorities reportedly told the couple that since she was his mother, the financial dealings did not qualify as fraud from a legal standpoint, as per The Guardian.

The emotional toll was severe. Graham’s relationship with Heather collapsed, and she eventually moved to New Zealand with their son. Though he continues to be involved in his son’s life, Graham said the experience forced him to reevaluate trust and vulnerability.

“I’ve come to terms with what she is and how she’s operated. It’s not like it’s a one-off, she’s got proper tradecraft in that sense,” he reflected in the documentary Con Mum.

Con Mum explores not only financial manipulation but also the psychological impact of familial betrayal. While Dionne’s current status remains uncertain, her legacy—as portrayed in the documentary—is marked by decades of deception, failed accountability, and a reunion that came at the cost of nearly everything her son had built.

