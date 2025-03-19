7 movies to watch if you liked Eye for an Eye

The bold and moving narrative of Eye for an Eye has helped keep it relevant all these years. Released back in 1996, this psychological thriller starring Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland, and Ed Harri brings to attention serious crimes committed against women. In Eye for an Eye, Field plays Karen McCann. She is happily married to Harris' Mack and they have two spirited and vivacious daughters.

When her older daughter, who is in her teens, is murdered, the whole family is devastated. They are initially hopeful about justice being delivered but the accused gets to walk free thanks to a technicality. Karen is then forced to take matters into her own hands. Eye for an Eye is a revenge story thriving on an endearing protagonist who wins the audience over with her courage and tenacity.

Like Eye for an Eye, these are other impactful movies, mentioned on this list, that showcase stories of ordinary people who take extraordinary measures to fight for loved ones who have been wronged.

Lady Snowblood, The Mother and five other movies like Eye for an Eye that are fuelled by vengeance

1) Lady Snowblood (1973)

Lady Snowblood, like Eye for an Eye, features memorable characters (Image via Toho)

Like Eye for an Eye, the central character in Lady Snowblood by Toshiya Fujita is on a warpath to seek justice for a loved one. Based on a manga series by Kazuo Koike and Kazuo Kamimura, this Japanese movie stars Meiko Kaji in the lead.

She plays Yuki Kashima whose mother was brutally r*ped by criminals who murdered her husband and son. When her mother passes away due to complications of childbirth, Yuki grows up with a single mission to deliver punishment to the men who destroyed her family. At 20, she becomes a feared assassin known as Shurayuki-hime.

Cinephiles will find many similarities between Yuki and The Bride from the Kill Bill movies because Quentin Tarantino was inspired by this classic movie. Even after all these years, Lady Snowblood is still a must-watch because of its camerawork and fight scenes, which look and feel ahead of its time. The thought that went into making each scene detailed and symbolic adds to the charm of the film.

Where to watch: Lady Snowblood is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

2) The Accused (1988)

The Accused, like Eye for an Eye, explores sensitive subjects in a realistic manner (Image via Paramount Movies)

The narrative of Eye for an Eye explores a sensitive topic but it is one that needs to be talked about. The Accused directed by Jonathan Kaplan also follows the same route. In fact, it is often regarded as one of the first mainstream movies to realistically portray the horrors of r*pe and how it impacts victims.

Jodie Foster plays Sarah, a 24-year-old waitress, who is s*xually assaulted by three men in a bar with several witnesses, none of whom attempted to stop it. District Attorney Katheryn, portrayed by Kelly McGillis, takes the case. Due to lack of evidence, Katheryn agrees to a plea bargain. But when Sarah confronts her, she decides to put together a case that will allow her to tell her side of the story.

Among Foster's many iconic roles, this one ranks high because of the way she projected her character's anger, frustration and fears. Like Eye for an Eye, there are several intense scenes in The Accused that will make viewers uncomfortable but that is the motive. The movie wants to leave the audience with powerful messages that cannot be erased or forgotten.

Where to watch: The Accused can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Desperate Justice (1993)

As compared to Eye for an Eye, this movie is underrated but equally engrossing (Image via Carla Singer Productions)

In many ways, the narrative of Eye for an Eye captures the lengths a mother can go to in order to protect her child. And the same conviction also comes through in Desperate Justice by Armand Mastroianni.

Lesley Ann Warren plays Carol Sanders who has two daughters, Jill and Wendy, portrayed by Missy Crider and Allison Mack. When she asks Jill to pick up Wendy from school one day, she forgets and Wendy is beaten and r*ped by David Byron's Frank, the school janitor. When the accused is about to walk free because of a false testimony, Carol ends up shooting him.

Like Eye for an Eye, the female lead of Desperate Justice is memorable because she refuses to let go without a fight. This underrated movie also thrives on impactful and moving dialogue that will stay with the viewer long after having watched it.

Where to watch: Desperate Justice, also known as A Mother's Revenge, can be viewed on MUBI.

4) Peppermint (2018)

This movie's protagonist is as compelling as Eye for an Eye's Karen McCann (Image via Official Movie Website)

In Eye for an Eye, Karen lives an ordinary life until tragedy strikes and forces her to become someone who can protect her family. The same thing happens to the central character of Peppermint, directed by Pierre Morel. The narrative focuses on Riley North, a banker portrayed by Jennifer Garner. Her life hits rock bottom when her husband and daughter are gunned down by members of a cartel.

Even though she is able to identify the perpetrators, the judge dismisses the case because the justice system is full of people who are on the cartel's payload. Riley then makes up her mind to seek revenge on everyone who did her wrong and let the accused walk free.

Like Eye for an Eye, Peppermint also features a lead who transforms after experiencing something deeply traumatic. Garner does a great job of capturing Riley's pain and sorrow, both of which spur her on to fight for justice. The fight scenes, of which there are plenty, are well-choreographed and exciting to keep viewers hooked.

Where to watch: Peppermint is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Roku and Tubi.

5) The Nightingale (2018)

This well-made period movie is as thought-provoking as Eye for an Eye (Image via IFC Films)

The Nightingale, like Eye for an Eye, has a dark and gritty narrative that will appeal to cinephiles. Directed by Jennifer Kent, it is set in 1825 in Van Diemen's Land. Irish convict Clare Carroll, portrayed by Aisling Franciosi, is assaulted by members of the Colonial forces of Tasmania, who also murder her family.

Clare seeks justice but no one is willing to take a stand for her. So, she decides to deliver her own punishment. She takes help from Baykali Ganambarr's Billy who helps her track the cruel men.

Like Eye for an Eye, The Nightingale has powerful graphic scenes that become ingrained in the minds of the audience. It is certainly not an easy watch but it is an important one as it brings the racial violence in Australia during that time period, which many don't know about, to the forefront.

Where to watch: The Nightingale can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and MUBI.

6) The Mother (2023)

The Mother, like Eye for an Eye, portrays the deep bond between a mother and child (Image via Netflix)

Eye for an Eye's biggest draw has to be Sally Field's Karen. She knows that the odds are stacked against her but she still doesn't care and moves on with her plan for the sake of her daughter. The Mother by Niki Caro is also helmed by a strong character who is willing to do anything for her daughter.

In the lead is Jennifer Lopez who plays The Mother, a former US army operative, who leaves her infant daughter with a foster family while she goes into hiding. Years later, when her daughter is kidnapped by dangerous criminals, she partners with an FBI agent to rescue her.

The action sequences really shine in terms of technique and style, and will appeal to even ardent action fans. But what's interesting about The Mother is that it is able to fuse emotional moments in between all the high-octane scenes so that the narrative carries depth and relevance.

Where to watch: The Mother can be viewed on Netflix.

7) The Crow (2024)

This revenge movie is as dramatic and suspenseful as Eye for an Eye (Image via Official Movie Website)

Like Eye for an Eye, The Crow delivers in terms of satisfying revenge arcs. A reboot of The Crow film series, this supernatural film by Rupert Sanders is based on characters created by James O'Barr. Bill Skarsgård dons the role of Eric Draven, a troubled young man who finds his soulmate in Shelly, portrayed by FKA Twigs.

When they are killed brutally by evildoers connected to Shelly's past, Eric is given a choice to sacrifice himself in order to seek revenge. He is then resurrected and becomes The Crow to punish all those who committed the crime.

The narrative of The Crow isn't overly complicated but is still entertaining enough to keep viewers invested. The movie's main strength has to be the visuals that are dark and yet aesthetic, which is elevated by the impressive soundtrack that captures the different emotions of the central characters with great ease.

Where to watch: The Crow is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

These engrossing titles, like Eye for an Eye, are worth watching because of their tactful storylines that address mature topics with such sensitivity which makes them impactful and memorable.

