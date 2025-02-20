To Catch a Killer on Netflix could become the next big thing and here's why

To Catch a Killer is a crime drama film directed by Damián Szifron from a screenplay by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham. On April 21, 2023, Vertical Entertainment released it in the US. On February 19, 2025, it was added to the Netflix collection.

The movie follows Elenor, a rookie FBI agent, as she pursues a horrifying mass murderer. She may be the only one who can comprehend this unpredictable killer's mentality and bring him to justice while battling the ghosts of her past.

Due to its limited theatrical release, the film went under the radar. However, with the Netflix release, the atmospheric thriller could gather more following.

Jovan Adepo, Ben Mendelsohn, and Shailene Woodley all play important parts in the movie. The supporting cast has Dusan Dukic, Richard Zeman, and Ralph Inesona.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the film and is based on the author's personal opinions.

To Catch a Killer is an intense thriller

The film is an intense and gripping thriller about a troubled FBI agent Eleanor, played by Shailene Woodley. A senior officer notices Eleanor's nimble perceptiveness and assigns her to catch a murderous sniper who targets common people.

As she leads the nationwide manhunt to find the madman, she must deal with the demons of her past. The production company Filmnation Entertainment compared her character to Jodie Foster's iconic Clarice Starling from The Silence of the Lambs.

Here's how the logline describes the plot of the film:

"A perceptive Baltimore cop confronts her personal demons while helping an FBI agent hunt down the sniper behind a lethally precise mass shooting spree."

The strongest feature of the film is that without glamorizing or over-stylizing the killing, director Damián Szifron captures the horror and suddenness of each victim's murder with a subtle flair. As time passes, the tension within the film keeps escalating, leading to a gripping climax.

To Catch a Killer features a stellar cast

As mentioned above, the film is led by Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco. The actor's intense and commanding presence lights up the screen as she gracefully plays a troubled genius.

Ben Mendelsohn plays FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Lammark, Eleanor's senior who recognizes her perceptiveness and assigns her to the biggest manhunt of the nation. The actor has effective charm and gruffness as he plays the charismatic investigator.

Eleanor's partner during the manhunt is actor Jovan Adepo's Jack Mackenzie, a Baltimore police officer who aids her with every possible assistance she requires. Other notable members of the cast are Ralph Inesona, Richard Zeman, and Dusan Dukic.

To Catch a Killer is another addition to Netflix's crime drama content

Netflix is known for its vast library of crime drama, crime thrillers, and true crime feature films and documentaries such as The Guilty, The Killer, Inside Man, Delhi Crime, Sector 36, etc.

Binging crime content on Netflix is a popular activity among fans. To Catch a Killer might find its true audience on the streaming platform, who might have missed the film during its limited theatrical release.

