10 movies to watch if you liked Surviving Black Hawk Down documentary

Surviving Black Hawk Down is a gripping three-part documentary series that revisits the harrowing 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. Directed by Jack MacInnes and produced by Ridley Scott, the series offers an unflinching look at the intense urban combat that ensued when U.S. forces attempted to capture Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

The mission's unexpected turn led to two Black Hawk helicopters being shot down, forcing soldiers into a fight for survival. This documentary stands out for its balanced narrative, featuring candid interviews with both American servicemen and Somali combatants.

By including Somali perspectives, it offers a deeper understanding of the battle's impact. Viewers have praised its raw portrayal of warfare, authentic testimonies, and respectful approach to the tragic event.

For those captivated by Surviving Black Hawk Down, exploring other documentaries that delve into real-life military operations and their profound human consequences can provide further insight into the realities of combat.

1) The Act of Killing

Still from The Act of Killing (Image via Peacock)

The Act of Killing offers a disturbing glimpse into the thoughts of individuals who once spread fear. Helmed by Joshua Oppenheimer, it explores the Indonesian mass murders of the 1960s, but from the perspective of the offenders. Anwar Congo and the other leaders of the death squads reconstruct their past atrocities as cinematic reenactments, merging the distinction between reality and performance.

The outcome? An unsettling reflection on authority, remorse, and rationalization of oneself. Eerie and dreamlike, this documentary stays with viewers long after the credits end, providing a raw examination of violence that appeals to fans of Surviving Black Hawk Down. The Act of Killing is available to stream on Peacock.

2) Restrepo

Still from Restrepo (Image via National Geographic)

Restrepo is a powerful war documentary that removes Hollywood embellishments and provides a raw glimpse into warfare. Helmed by Sebastian Junger and Tim Hetherington, it chronicles a platoon of American soldiers deployed in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley, known as one of the most perilous assignments of the conflict.

The movie is named after a base honoring the late medic Juan Restrepo, who represented sacrifice and resilience. There is no storytelling or political analysis—only unfiltered, on-the-ground truth.

The pressure is unyielding, and the friendship is undeniable. For viewers captivated by the intensity of Surviving Black Hawk Down, this documentary provides a similarly engaging and distressing experience and is available on Apple TV.

3) The Memory of Justice

Still from The Memory of Justice (Image via Paramount)

The Memory of Justice is a poignant documentary that examines the ethical implications of war crimes. Directed by Marcel Ophüls, it explores the Nuremberg Trials, the Vietnam War, and the French-Algerian conflicts, examining issues of accountability and moral responsibility.

By engaging with survivors, historians, and former officials in interviews, the film compels viewers to face uncomfortable realities. It’s gradual yet persistent, revealing layers of excuse and remorse. No ostentatious edits, no simple solutions—simply a relentless examination of history’s bleakest areas.

For viewers who value the raw truthfulness of Surviving Black Hawk Down, this documentary provides a profound, thought-provoking examination of justice, remembrance, and the aftereffects of conflict. The Memory of Justice is available to stream on Paramount+.

4) They Shall Not Grow Old

Still from They Shall Not Grow Old (Image via Prime Video)

They Shall Not Grow Old is an astonishing documentary that vividly and uniquely portrays World War I. Helmed by Peter Jackson, it reimagines century-old footage into a captivating, vibrant experience. Authentic soldiers share their personal tales, bringing the past to life with a sense of urgency and intensity.

The movie artfully combines restored historical footage with contemporary technology, creating an engaging portrayal of life in the trenches. No embellishment, no exaggeration—only an unvarnished view of the truth of conflict.

For those captivated by the intense realism of Surviving Black Hawk Down, this documentary provides an intensely intimate and visually innovative viewpoint on history’s most violent battles. They Shall Not Grow Old is available to stream on Prime Video.

5) Hearts and Minds

Still from Hearts and Minds (Image via Max)

Hearts and Minds is a haunting documentary that critically assesses the Vietnam War with no holds barred. Directed by Peter Davis, it combines interviews, archival shots, and combat sequences to find out the people's price tag of war. The soldiers, politicians, and Vietnamese citizens put across their sides of the issue, weaving together an elaborate and uncomfortable tale.

It is not a sanitized war narrative—it's an in-depth exploration of politics, propaganda, and individual atrocities that defined the war. With its unflinching emotional impact and steadfast narrative, Hearts and Minds is one of the greatest war documentaries ever made and is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

For anyone who enjoyed Surviving Black Hawk Down, this movie is another compelling look at the harsh truths of warfare.

6) Night and Fog

Still from Night and Fog (Image via Prime Video)

Night and Fog is a chilling documentary that strips away the layers of history to reveal the atrocities of the Holocaust. Alain Resnais directed this brief, yet profoundly moving, film that contrasts idyllic post-war scenery with chilling archival images of Nazi concentration camps.

Night and Fog (1956) is a stark and haunting war documentary that avoids sensationalism, presenting the grim reality of past atrocities. Its powerful imagery and somber reflections remain impactful today. Available on Amazon Prime.

7) The Sorrow and the Pity

Still from The Sorrow and the Pity (Image via Apple TV+)

The Sorrow and the Pity is an unvarnished, unflinching examination of wartime morality. Marcel Ophüls' powerful documentary plunges into France's Nazi occupation of World War II, dispelling myths of resistance and collaboration. Through interviews, newsreels, and propaganda films, it creates a richly textured portrait—one in which heroism and treachery tend to blur.

At more than four hours, it doesn't hurry to judgment. Rather, it compels one to think. Released in 1969, the film shocked viewers with its honest narrative.

For those interested in documentaries that subvert national narratives and reveal uncomfortable truths, this one is a must-see on Apple TV+.

8) For Sama

Still from For Sama (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, the film captures life during wartime in Syria from the perspective of a mother documenting her struggle for her daughter’s survival. This is not a distant, clinical account—it's candid, close, and profoundly personal.

The movie follows Al-Kateab through love, grief, and resistance as she matures as a child in the deteriorating streets of Aleppo. The footage is unyielding, exposing both the terror and the strength of individuals caught in conflict.

Both critics and audiences praised its emotional weight and genuine sincerity. It's not merely a war documentary; it's a tribute to human endurance and the cost of survival. Available to watch on Amazon Prime.

9) Waltz with Bashir

Still from Waltz and Bashir (Image via Prime Video)

Combining animation with eerie real-life occurrences, Ari Folman explores a surreal journey into his suppressed recollections of the 1982 Lebanon War. While he assembles memories, the film alternates between surreal scenes and harsh historical realities.

The visuals—smooth, unsettling, nearly mesmerizing—distinguish it from all others in the genre. It’s intimate, introspective, and disturbing, addressing the mental wounds caused by conflict.

Critics lauded its daring narrative and eye-catching visuals, while viewers were attracted to its unfiltered authenticity. Beyond a simple history lesson, it’s an emotional blow that remains with you long after the film ends. It is available on Amazon Prime.

10) Shoah

Still from Shoah (Image via Prime Video)

Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah is more than a documentary—it represents a relentless, ten-year engagement with the past. Lasting more than nine hours, it skips archival material in favor of direct, first-person testimonies from Holocaust survivors, ex-SS officers, and witnesses.

A powerful oral history, Shoah avoids conventional documentary methods, feeling more like an account than a film. Its emotional weight makes it a crucial watch. Praised for its investigative depth, it is seen as a masterclass in documentary filmmaking, letting the truth speak for itself. Available on Amazon Prime.

History isn’t just in textbooks—it lives in stories, in voices, in moments frozen on film. These documentaries don’t just recount events; they immerse, challenge, and demand reflection. Whether exploring war, survival, or morality, each one adds another piece to the puzzle. Because sometimes, the past has more to say than we expect.

