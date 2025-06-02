"Bandwagon Andy": xQc says Asmongold is "riding hype train" in response to him joining Kick

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has commented on Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold's" decision to livestream on Kick. For those out of the loop, on June 1, 2025, Asmongold went viral when he officially joined the Kick Partner Program ahead of his multi-streaming shift.

Ad

The Austin, Texas-based personality also announced during his recent Twitch broadcast that he will begin simultaneously streaming on Kick from June 2, 2025. He elaborated:

"Tomorrow, I'm going to start multistreaming on Kick. I joined the Kick Partner Program, and that's happening literally tomorrow... I press one button, and I go live on another platform... I'm not moving over there, I'm not leaving Twitch, I'm not doing anything like that. I'm just streaming on there as well."

Ad

Trending

xQc made a lighthearted remark about Asmongold's announcement of joining Kick, stating that the latter decided to join the platform on the same day that Nico Hülkenberg, the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver, finished fifth in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Claiming that the former OTK (One True King) was "riding hype train," Felix said:

"So, what you're saying is that Kick finally gets, what, fifth place at F1, and the same day, the day after that, he joins Kick? Okay, dude. Okay, dude! Bandwagon Andy. Okay, I see what he is doing. It's all good. It's all good! He's just riding the hype train."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why did Asmongold decide to simultaneously livestream on Kick and not on YouTube?

In a two-minute-four-second video posted on X, Asmongold explained why he chose Kick as the platform to simultaneously broadcast, and not YouTube. Claiming that it was "not feasible" for him to stream on the Google-owned platform because of certain DMCA-related issues, the content creator said:

Ad

"The reason why I didn't go to YouTube is because of DMCA. It's just not feasible for me to go to YouTube. Like, if I could do it, I would, but I'm not going to. So, I'm going to start and try to do Kick."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When live viewers asked if he got paid by Kick, Zack replied:

"'Did you get a bag?' No. No signing bonus or anything like that. I just joined the program, and that's about it. And the reason why is that, so they introduced a thing for a while, like Kick didn't let you multi-stream on there, or I would've done this earlier. And I think that they're cases, like for example, you saw how Lucy Pyre got banned?"

Ad

In addition to xQc, other content creators such as Adin Ross and John "Tectone" have responded to Asmongold's announcement to join Kick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More