"They signed the wrong old man": Fans react as Lewis Hamilton is overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg in a Sauber

Lewis Hamilton was overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg mid-way through the Spanish Grand Prix, sharing a sorry state of affairs in the Briton's camp at a track where he had dominated in the past. However, such legends are seemingly a part of the past now, as fans criticized the seven-time champion's performance at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The 40-year-old had qualified fifth for the Spanish GP and was crucially ahead of his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque had sacrificed his qualifying run for a better result on race day, and came home to finish on the podium behind the McLaren pair.

On the other hand, Hamilton did not have such a strategic tool up his sleeve and was on a slower pace than the 27-year-old in the early half of the race. This led him to concede the position to his teammate quite early on in the race, and Leclerc soon disappeared into the front.

Despite this, many reckoned that Lewis Hamilton would at least finish inside the top five owing to his starting position. But these hopes were soon quashed by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who overtook the former world champion in the latter phase of the race.

Witnessing the 40-year-old's subpar pace in the Ferrari SF-25 while his teammate claimed a podium for the second weekend running, some fans took digs at Hamilton's longevity over on social media.

"They signed the wrong old man."

"He's finished. He has no rhythm anymore. He's just getting old. Leclerc is still ahead of him and they have the same car. Sad end for a champion," one fan wrote.

"Being passed by a Sauber is crazy business," another fan wrote.

Some fans assessed that Hamilton should bid adieu to the sport, and wrote:

"They should sack him," one netizen wrote.

"Please retire, it's getting more and more embarrassing with each race," another netizen wrote.

"No body cares! Sorry so finally say it he is washed!" a third fan shared.

On the other hand, Hamilton has switched from Mercedes to Ferrari after spending a dozen years at the German squad, which has made adapting to the Maranello-based squad a little difficult for him.

How long till Lewis Hamilton is up to grips with the Ferrari SF-25?

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

Switching teams in F1 often involves learning the new characteristics of the car alongside the engine's tendency that powers the car. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton has had to work tirelessly to come close to adapting to the Ferrari PU and the characteristics of the car.

Ferrari and Mercedes are two different poles in F1, and talking about how long it would take for him to dwell on the intricacies of the car, Hamilton was unable to clear any uncertainty when asked about it (via Formula 1):

"I really don’t know. We’re working as hard as we can to shorten that but it could be longer, who knows... Can’t really explain it too much."

Lewis Hamilton was elevated to a P6 finish at the Spanish Grand Prix after Max Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty for his collision with George Russell.

