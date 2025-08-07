“Momentum is building!!!” - Perez Hilton thanks US Weekly for covering the recent developments in his legal conflict with Blake Lively

American Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton responded to the headline used in US Weekly's August 6 report, which covered Blake Lively's recent court filings accusing Hilton of making &quot;disparaging&quot; posts about her.&quot;Blake Lively Slams Perez Hilton in Court for Calling Her ‘Ku Klux Khaleesi’, Says He’s Not a Journalist,&quot; US Weekly's report was titled.In response, Perez Hilton took to X on August 7, writing:&quot;Obsessed with this #BlakeLively headline! Momentum is building!!! Thank you, Us Weekly!&quot;For context, on Tuesday, July 5, the Another Simple Favor star's attorneys filed a legal document in the Southern District of New York Court against Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr. The filing claimed that Perez has repeatedly posted &quot;more than 500 videos, 400 headlines, and hundreds of other comments about Ms. Lively on his various platforms.&quot;Additionally, they claimed that Hilton's website includes a tab on its landing page and an &quot;entire subpage&quot; dedicated to the Another Simple Favor star. They also stated that &quot;the majority&quot; of these posts about Lively are &quot;disparaging,&quot; and are published without reaching out to her representatives for &quot;comment or response.&quot;&quot;On his various Platforms, Mr. Hilton does not hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist, nor does he purport to follow any of the tenets of independent journalism,&quot; Lively's lawyers added.Also read: Perez Hilton gets candid about his legal motion filed against Blake Lively’s subpeona, claims he called the judge “a clown to his face”Blake Lively demands Perez Hilton to &quot;respond and produce materials&quot; related to his subpoenaBlake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of &quot;It Ends with Us&quot; on January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)Furthermore, in the legal filing, Blake Lively's attorneys also asked the court to compel Perez Hilton to &quot;respond and produce materials&quot; regarding the subpoena he received from Lively on July 19, as part of her lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.The filing further states that Hilton used his platform to mock Lively by calling her several derogatory names.&quot;Hilton’s videos are punctuated by name-calling, Ms. Lively, coining mocking terms for her, including 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively.'&quot;They continued:&quot;Mr. Hilton has made no secret of his lack of independence — he does not, for example, reach out to Ms. Lively or her representatives for comment prior to publishing. Mr. Hilton is in the business of shaping narratives for clicks and profit, not informing the public. That is not the kind of work that [the law] was designed to protect.&quot;Blake Lively's team issued subpoenas to several content creators, including Perez, Andy Signore, and Candace Owens, accusing them of being part of a smear campaign led by Baldoni. In response, Perez filed a protective order on July 29.Meanwhile, in a statement to The New York Post, published on August 6, Perez Hilton denied being involved in any smear campaign against Blake Lively, insisting he was not working on behalf of anyone nor was he being paid by anyone.&quot;After reading Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against her and his first amended complaint, my opinions and support shifted. She is asking me for information that is privileged. She is also asking me for information that she could and should obtain from the parties in this case, the Wayfarer defendants, not from me — a nonparty to this litigation. I did nothing wrong. I am not afraid of Blake Lively,&quot; Hilton stated.He also told the outlet that as a journalist, his work records are protected by law and argued that since he works and resides in Las Vegas, the legal dispute should be fought in a court in Nevada.Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are currently scheduled to face each other in court in March 2026.