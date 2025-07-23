  • home icon
  • “I had a feeling this would happen” — Perez Hilton shares his email exchange with Blake Lively’s lawyer, Esra Hudson

By Diana George
Published Jul 23, 2025 12:48 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024 - Source: Getty
Blake Lively spotted in New York City on February 13, 2024 (Image via Getty)

In a recent video, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton publicly shared his email correspondence with Blake Lively’s attorney, Esra Hudson. This happened after Lively's team subpoened Hilton in the actress’ ongoing legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

For the unversed, the subpoena is part of Lively’s lawsuit alleging that Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her and launched an alleged smear campaign against her in retaliation when she spoke out, per People magazine.

After covering Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle extensively on his YouTube channel, Perez Hilton mentioned that he was subpoenaed on July 19, 2025, with a deadline of August 2 to respond to it. In a video uploaded on July 22, Hilton explained that he had made efforts to abide by the legal process to date, making a formal “meet and confer” request to Esra Hudson and other attorneys for Blake Lively. He said:

"I told them, quote, 'As a nonparty to this action and someone representing myself, I am still reviewing the subpoena and seeking to understand its scope and implications...I also have substantive objections I believe I am required by law to raise with you. Accordingly, I am reaching out to formally request a meet and confer to discuss these issues.' "
In response to Hilton, Esra Hudson allegedly wrote that their team "cannot advise" him or "answer questions about the legal implications of the subpoena." The attorney reportedly also mentioned:

"If you have objections, you are welcome to send them to us."

Hilton interpreted this as a dismissal and said:

"I had a feeling this would happen...I'm disappointed in Esra's response...That was basically a polite way to say, 'I don't want to speak to you.' Right? So, I have done my part, right?"
Perez Hilton battles Blake Lively's attorney Esra Hudson over subpoena

Perez Hilton wrote back to Esra Hudson, informing Blake Lively's legal team that he had done what was expected of him from a legal standpoint.

"I will be filing formal objections with the court and will include documentation of my attempts to confer in good faith," he wrote.

He also publicly announced that he would be filing a motion to quash the subpoena.

Lively’s legal team, led by Esra Hudson, requested records from a number of online commentators like Candace Owens and Andy Signore to prove their claim that they and others amplified a coordinated smear campaign. According to Variety, a spokesperson for Blake Lively stated that the subpoenas were crucial evidence of Baldoni’s alleged payback.

“There is no silencing of content creators; they are obviously making their views known. The subpoenas to social media companies are one piece of the puzzle to connect the evidentiary dots of a campaign that was designed to leave no fingerprints.”
Despite the legal pressure, Perez Hilton reacted:

"Oh, I love this. She thinks she's hurting me or possibly intimidating me or silencing me. No, babe. I freaking love this," he said.

Other content creators who were subpoenaed, including stay-at-home mom McKenzie Folks, filed motions to quash, saying the legal demands were invasive. In the meantime, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, previously thanked content creators for their “discernment and integrity" in their coverage of the case.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

bell-icon Manage notifications