"Going to see them soon": Zack Peter reacts as Blake Lively is ordered to turn over financial records to Justin Baldoni amid ongoing legal drama

Zack Peter, who has been actively covering Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, has shared some fresh developments. In the July 19 episode of No Filter With Zack Peter, the pop culture commentator and podcaster reported that Lively has been ordered to present her financial records to Justin Baldoni.&quot;Blake Lively has been ordered to turn over her finances. She didn't want to. She was trying to protect that. But Wayfair is like, &quot;No, you got to prove your damages, homie.' So, her finances will be, I mean, we're going to see them soon... They're due soon. We'll see them at some point,&quot; Peter said.In the podcast, Zack Peter also informed that he donates 100% of proceeds from the sale of &quot;Justice for Justin&quot; t-shirts, rather than the 50% he had initially pledged.&quot;When we launched Justice for Justin shirts, the one I was like, I'm going to I pledged to donate 50% of my proceeds. And then all the Blake bots were like, 50? Why don't you donate all of it? You're making money off of it. I was like, you know what? Guess what? I did donate 100% of those proceeds... I donated it to no more.org,&quot; Zack said.The Daily Mail reported that earlier this month, reports emerged that Blake Lively had subpoenaed Google to obtain information about 16 influencers. It was to identify any possible connection with Wayfarer Studios or Justin Baldoni, allegedly aiming to prove that a smear campaign was launched against her by Baldoni.In a July 11 YouTube video, podcaster Perez Hilton reported that Google has informed these creators through mail that it may share the requested information unless the creators file a motion to quash the subpoena.Now, in the July 19 video, Zack Peter shared that many content creators have come forward and applied for a motion to quash the subpoena. Zack also read filed letters by some of these influencers. After reading a letter from Kassidy OC, Peter alleged:&quot;Boom. Boom. Mic drop. Period. I like that. I like it a lot. Blake is abusive. Blake is abusive, attacking all the creators. They are very logical. They are very logic-driven.&quot;Blake Lively is required to disclose financial records with Justin Baldoni amid her loss claims View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Business Insider, in a court hearing on July 17, the court ordered Blake Lively to provide three years of her business earnings records to Justin Baldoni. However, the court declined Baldoni's team's request seeking her total net worth. The court order requires Lively to turn over records from January 1, 2022, to the present.In her court filings, Blake Lively has claimed that Baldoni's alleged smear campaign has caused her to suffer business losses. These records are now being sought to corroborate whether her income has since been affected as she claims. Lively is required to provide these details by July 25.As per a report by USA Today, in June, the judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively. Before the dismissal of this lawsuit, in May, Lively's lawyer also sought Justin Baldoni's financial records to determine whether he and Wayfarer Studios actually incurred a loss of $400 million.Blake Lively's deposition was scheduled for July 17. However, the court extended it for two weeks, and now the It Ends With Us co-star will be deposed on July 31. Baldoni's team also agreed to the postponement.