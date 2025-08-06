  • home icon
  Perez Hilton gets candid about his legal motion filed against Blake Lively's subpeona, claims he called the judge "a clown to his face"

Perez Hilton gets candid about his legal motion filed against Blake Lively’s subpeona, claims he called the judge “a clown to his face”

By Diana George
Published Aug 06, 2025 14:25 GMT
"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has publicly addressed his recent legal filings in response to a subpoena issued by Blake Lively’s legal team, revealing he submitted a letter to the court where he allegedly called the presiding judge “a clown to his face.” Hilton discussed his motion to quash the subpoena in a YouTube video posted on August 5, 2025.

On July 19, Blake Lively's attorneys subpoenaed Perez Hilton as part of her lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, alleging that Baldoni recruited various content creators to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Hilton, a vocal critic of Lively's claims, filed a motion to quash the subpoena in Nevada, where he resides, arguing it was “unlawful and unenforceable.”

In his August 5 video, Hilton detailed his legal countermove, stating,

"I have just filed the most brilliant epic takedown on the court's docket in Lively vs. Wayfarer. I literally called the judge a clown to his face. And by literally, I mean in this letter to the judge, not like literally in his courtroom."

Perez Hilton challenges Blake Lively's subpoena claiming judicial bias

Perez Hilton read out excerpts from his emails to Blake Lively's lawyers, where he criticized the Gossip Girl actress.

"I am flattered that you all think I played such a pivotal part in the non-existent smear campaign you have accused Justin Baldon and the Wayfarer parties of orchestrating against zero-time Oscar-nominated actress Blake Lively," he wrote.
Hilton also criticized Lively's attorneys for "an abusive use of the discovery process." He provided more excerpts from emails he sent to Lively's lawyers, including one in which he sarcastically congratulated them for "millions you've been grifting from Ryan Reynolds."

Hilton accused Judge Lewis Liman, who is assigned to Lively's case in New York, of bias towards Lively. In his court filing, Hilton said,

"It is my immense pleasure that this will all be decided in Nevada and not in your court, where in my opinion, you have shown clear bias in favor of the plaintiff."
He later claimed that he made a mistake by referring to Lively as "the defendant" in the letter but dismissed the error as inconsequential.

"Part of me feels really stupid, but part of me also doesn't care because this trial, this court docket is a circus and I'm a clown," he quipped.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios was filed in December 2024. She accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and launching a smear campaign against her when she spoke up about his behavior.

However, Perez Hilton has continually challenged this story, suggesting that Lively and her lawyers have changed their narrative away from the original allegations.

"She and her team have totally stopped talking about alleged SH that she suffered on the set of their movie...for the last few weeks, if not months, all or most talk of SH has gone out the window and taken a back seat to the smear campaign. The alleged smear campaign is what really matters most to this person [Blake Lively], in my opinion."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to appear in court in March 2026.

