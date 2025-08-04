"I was not surprised" - Kjersti Flaa's attorney reveals why Blake Lively may have subpoenaed influencers amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama

Amid the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, reports emerged that several influencers received a notice from Google, informing them that the tech giant had been served a subpoena by Lively's legal team. According to the notice, Google stated that it might be required to share the influencers' information as requested. Content creator Kjersti Flaa was among those who received the notice.The Norwegian journalist shared the notice on her Instagram on July 11, 2025. However, Flaa recently revealed in her July 27 YouTube video that her lawyer had informed her that Blake Lively's team had dropped the subpoena. In the August 4 episode of Flaasome Talk, she invited her attorney, John Genga, to comment. She asked for his reaction when Flaa first shared her case details.&quot;I was surprised that someone would do this, but I was not surprised that Blake would do this, given how I understand this case has been litigated and the scorched earth tactics that have been used and such. So, it wasn't that surprising to me,&quot; Kjersti Flaa's attorney said.Flaa asked Genga if he had dealt with similar cases when someone goes after &quot;non-parties,&quot; highlighting that Lively's team went behind the social media platform rather than contacting the creators directly. John Genga replied and said &quot;he's not sure&quot; why Lively's team did that, adding they could have directly communicated with the creators. However, he stated one possible reason behind the move.&quot;I mean, one of the reasons you might do it is, you know, you subpoena 30 people and only 10 of them complain. So you get much more information out of those other 20, you know. So that's one way, one reason that you might do it. And that's not an unusual way to operate in Hollywood,&quot; John Genga said.Further in the podcast, John Genga said Blake Lively's team might be after contact information of influencers to reach out to them, asking if they had &quot;any contact with Justin Baldon's team&quot; or if they were offered &quot;compensation&quot; to speak against Blake Lively. He shared that during his conversation with Lively's lawyers, he was asked a similar question.&quot;That's what they were asking me. They said, &quot;Well, can you confirm that your client was not offered anything of value to say anything about, you know, Blake Lively?&quot; the attorney said.Kjersti Flaa claims that Blake Lively's team has subpoenaed Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile discussing the subpoena sent to Google, Kjersti shared with her lawyer, John Genga, that Lively's lawyers had subpoenaed Bryan Freedman's company. Genga seemed surprised to hear that, confirming with Flaa if Blake Lively's team has subpoenaed the Freedman's law firm. To which Flaa replied,&quot;Yeah, because they think he is a part of the smear campaign. Because he's been interviewed. He was interviewed on the Megyn Kelly show, and he's been quoted in the press, which I think is quite normal in a very high-profile case... They ask for everything, like phone calls coming in and out of his office. I mean, it's insane.&quot;Kjersti Flaa's attorney also gave his view on this, saying Lively's team is trying to put Freedman in a &quot;difficult position&quot; by trying to make him the witness in the very case he is defending.&quot;So, it's a strategy, a move to really put pressure on the lawyer and to make it more difficult for him to represent his client, you know, as forcefully as he can. I wouldn't do it. I think it's kind of a cheap shot, but that's what they're doing,&quot; Genga said.People Magazine reported that Blake Lively's deposition took place on Thursday, July 31. Justin Baldoni was reportedly present during the questioning.