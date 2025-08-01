  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Zack Peter addresses Blake Lively’s deposition, claims Justin Baldoni’s presence in the courtroom has “all the Blake Bots in a tizzy”

Zack Peter addresses Blake Lively’s deposition, claims Justin Baldoni’s presence in the courtroom has “all the Blake Bots in a tizzy”

By Diana George
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:10 GMT
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (Image via Getty)
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (Images via Getty)

Social media personality Zack Peter has weighed in on the latest developments in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, dismissing claims that the actor’s presence at Lively’s deposition was an intimidation tactic. Peter stated that Baldoni had a right to be present for the deposition despite some fans viewing it as bullying.

Ad

The Gossip Girl actress attended a deposition on July 31, 2025, as part of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of the movie It Ends With Us. Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment and retaliation, a charge he denies. A judge had previously tossed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

According to TMZ, Justin Baldoni reportedly was in the room at Blake Lively’s lawyers' New York City office as they deposed her. While some, like forensic psychologist Dr. Leslie Dobson, framed his appearance as an act of aggression, Zack Peter countered by arguing the outrage was misguided. He stated on X on July 31:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The biggest thing everyone's talking about is that Baldoni was present, okay, which has all the Blake bots in a tizzy because they're saying, 'Oh, Blake was being bullied, and she had to face her abuser,'...Let's be very clear. This was not a shock to Blake Lively. She had to preapprove the list of everybody that was going to be in attendance."
Ad
Ad

Zack Peter defends Justin Baldoni's right to attend Blake Lively's deposition

Zack Peter also made a separate post on X, criticizing Dr. Leslie Dobson's comments. He emphasized that, as the defendant in the case, Justin Baldoni had a legal right to be present during the deposition.

"Whackadoodle MeToo “Doctor” strikes again! Blake, per protective order approved by the judge, was in FULL CONTROL of the setting of her deposition, including a pre-approved list of everyone in attendance. As the defendant, Baldoni has a legal right to attend."
Ad

Blake Lively was provided a protective order that gave her team the power to decide where and who would be present at her deposition. Dr. Dobson, who claimed to have prepped high-profile clients for depositions, stated that Baldoni's presence would have been traumatizing for Lively.

Ad
"Imagine being the victim of s*xual harassment, getting ready to have your deposition taken, sitting down across from a lawyer who has bullied you throughout the entire world, and then your harasser walks in...As a forensic psychologist who has coached many celebrities and athletes, and high-profile people through the preparation for their depositions, this is not normal."
Ad

Peter, however, dismissed this narrative, accusing Dobson of “being dumb or a deliberate liar.”

With a trial set for March 2026, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are expected to testify. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has promised to dispute Lively’s account with “video footage, emails, and text messages” to prove inconsistencies in her testimony.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications