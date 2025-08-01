Zack Peter addresses Blake Lively’s deposition, claims Justin Baldoni’s presence in the courtroom has “all the Blake Bots in a tizzy”

Social media personality Zack Peter has weighed in on the latest developments in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, dismissing claims that the actor’s presence at Lively’s deposition was an intimidation tactic. Peter stated that Baldoni had a right to be present for the deposition despite some fans viewing it as bullying.The Gossip Girl actress attended a deposition on July 31, 2025, as part of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of the movie It Ends With Us. Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment and retaliation, a charge he denies. A judge had previously tossed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.According to TMZ, Justin Baldoni reportedly was in the room at Blake Lively’s lawyers' New York City office as they deposed her. While some, like forensic psychologist Dr. Leslie Dobson, framed his appearance as an act of aggression, Zack Peter countered by arguing the outrage was misguided. He stated on X on July 31:&quot;The biggest thing everyone's talking about is that Baldoni was present, okay, which has all the Blake bots in a tizzy because they're saying, 'Oh, Blake was being bullied, and she had to face her abuser,'...Let's be very clear. This was not a shock to Blake Lively. She had to preapprove the list of everybody that was going to be in attendance.&quot;Zack Peter defends Justin Baldoni's right to attend Blake Lively's depositionZack Peter also made a separate post on X, criticizing Dr. Leslie Dobson's comments. He emphasized that, as the defendant in the case, Justin Baldoni had a legal right to be present during the deposition.&quot;Whackadoodle MeToo “Doctor” strikes again! Blake, per protective order approved by the judge, was in FULL CONTROL of the setting of her deposition, including a pre-approved list of everyone in attendance. As the defendant, Baldoni has a legal right to attend.&quot;Blake Lively was provided a protective order that gave her team the power to decide where and who would be present at her deposition. Dr. Dobson, who claimed to have prepped high-profile clients for depositions, stated that Baldoni's presence would have been traumatizing for Lively.&quot;Imagine being the victim of s*xual harassment, getting ready to have your deposition taken, sitting down across from a lawyer who has bullied you throughout the entire world, and then your harasser walks in...As a forensic psychologist who has coached many celebrities and athletes, and high-profile people through the preparation for their depositions, this is not normal.&quot;Peter, however, dismissed this narrative, accusing Dobson of “being dumb or a deliberate liar.”With a trial set for March 2026, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are expected to testify. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has promised to dispute Lively’s account with “video footage, emails, and text messages” to prove inconsistencies in her testimony.