“I don’t believe he’s innocent, I know he is” — Zack Peter shares a survivor’s lengthy statement supporting Justin Baldoni amidst legal battle

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a survivor’s lengthy statement supporting It Ends With Us actor and director, Justin Baldoni, amidst his ongoing legal battle with his former co-star, Blake Lively.On Sunday, July 27, 2025, the 32-year-old media personality shared screenshots from dance choreographer Marinda Davis’ Instagram post in a tweet. Quoting her words where she advocated her support for Baldoni, Zack Peter shared:“Survivor and woman (remember, BELIEVE WOMEN) speaks out in support of Justin Baldoni: “When I say that the claims being made against him are not true… Not based on assumption or loyalty, based on vision. I don’t believe he’s innocent, I know he is. I remember what I saw, I remember what I heard. I know what I painfully lived and continue to live alongside him.””Justin Baldoni and Marinda Davis have known each other since working together on the second season of My Last Days. The documentary series focused on the lives of individuals with terminal illnesses and aired on The CW Network. It was reportedly produced by Wayfarer Entertainment and SoulPancake, with Baldoni credited as the creator and host.Notably, Marinda Davis called Justin Baldoni her “big brother” in the post she shared on Instagram on July 26, 2025. As per her post, the Jane the Virgin actor had reached out to her through Instagram DMs when she was 32 years old.Marinda Davis is a professional choreographer and was featured on Dancing with the Stars. My Last Days, the docu-series hosted by Justin Baldoni, explores her vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per DanceTeacher, Marinda Davis reportedly took a really “long time” to agree to star in the docu-series. However, she agreed to do the show after she “got to know” Baldoni and said, “Doing the show has made me face my mortality head on and has changed my life a lot. It was a wonderful thing to be a part of.”Justin Baldoni celebrates his wedding anniversary with wife amid legal battle with Blake LivelyOn Sunday, July 27, 2025, Justin Baldoni celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife, Emily Baldoni. The Jane the Virgin actor shared a celebratory post on the social media platform Instagram.Sharing a snap from their wedding, Baldoni wrote:“I’d marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple tied the knot in the year 2013 in Corona, California. The photo that Baldoni shared shows the pair seemingly dancing during their wedding ceremony. The pair also shares a nine-year-old daughter named Maiya and a seven-year-old son named Maxwell.Notably, Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed by presiding judge Lewis J. Liman on June 9, 2025. The 41-year-old had filed a counter suit of $400 million against the A Simple Favor actress, the Definitely, Maybe actor, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, in January 2025 after the actress sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024.The trial between Baldoni and Lively is set to take place in March of next year.